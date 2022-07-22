It’s so hot in the world that look what happens to roads or bridges

Delivery man collapses due to sweltering heat in Arizona 0:38

(CNN) — It’s so hot all over the world that roads and roofs are melting.

The deadly heatwaves of the past week have caused strange occurrences in infrastructure facilities around the world as millions endure scorching temperatures that are still rising.

Heat facts also speak to aging infrastructure around the world, most of which (roads, bridges, railways, buildings) are unprepared for the suffocating conditions of recent times.

So how hot has it been, exactly? Good…

It’s so hot the runway at a London airport melted

The UK saw its hottest day on record on Tuesday, when temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius.

It has been so hot that a runway at London Luton airport, just outside the capital, had to be closed because it was melting in the heat.

“Flights were temporarily suspended to allow for essential runway repair after high surface temperatures caused a small section to be uplifted,” the airport tweeted on Monday.

Heat causes materials to expand and crack when temperatures rise, according to the Pennsylvania State University College of Engineering; concrete and asphalt, found on tracks and highways, are no exception.

It’s so hot the roof of a museum melted in China

Now half of China is in the throes of a heat wave, affecting more than 900 million people, or about 64% of that country’s population. All but two of China’s northeast provinces have issued high-temperature warnings, with 84 cities issuing their highest-level red alerts in the past week.

In the city of Chongqing, which has also been under a red alert, the heat caused the roof of the Forbidden City Museum of Cultural Relics to melt.

The heat dissolved the underlying tar, causing the traditional Chinese tiles to peel off.

It’s So Hot They’re Covering a London Bridge in Aluminum Foil

Hammersmith Bridge in London can now be seen with silver foil around it due to the country’s heat wave.

You might be wondering why the aluminum foil and if that would attract more heat; it is actually part of a cooling system designed to reflect sunlight and keep the bridge at a moderate temperature so that its materials do not expand or crack.

“Engineers are working around the clock to keep the 135-year-old Hammersmith Bridge open during the extreme heatwave,” read a press release from Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

The council hired top engineers to cover the bridge with a “£420,000 ($503,000) temperature control system to keep the bridge at a safe temperature and relieve any stress on the pedestals”.

“It effectively acts as a giant air conditioning unit on each of the four pedestal strings,” the council statement said.

In fact, the bridge had to be closed in August 2020 when a heat wave caused “microfractures in its cast iron pedestals”.

It’s so hot they painted the railways white in London

Railroad tracks have also burned during this heat wave. So much so that they have been painted white in London.

“The temperature of the rails here is over 48 degrees Celsius, so we’re painting the rails white to keep them from getting any hotter,” tweeted Network Rail from the UK on Monday. The agency regulates rail infrastructure in the UK.

We’ve found a kink in the rail at Vauxhall, London due to extreme heat. 🌡️ The rail temperature here is over 48 degrees Celsius so we’re painting the rails white to prevent them from getting hotter. ⚠️ Only travel if absolutely necessary! ➡️ https://t.co/ZQlmnINkx1#heatwave pic.twitter.com/ov2FWgmRrr —NetworkRail (@networkrail) July 18, 2022

By painting the rails white, they absorb less heat and expand less. This, in turn, reduces delays during hot weather, the agency tweeted.

It’s so hot pipes burst in Texas

Scorching temperatures and a lack of rain have caused the ground in Fort Worth, Texas, to shift, according to the city’s website.

The result is “an unusually high number of water pipe breaks” this summer.

“As of 8 a.m. Monday, Fort Worth Water had 476 major breaks in 2022, 221 of them in the last 90 days,” a city news release said. “The revealing number is 182 in the last 30 days, more than 38% of the annual total.”

These major breaks have created something of a cocktail of chaos in Fort Worth due to COVID-19 labor shortages, leading to a backlog of leaks and repairs, according to the release. And there is the fact that due to the heat, water use has increased.

“The city is bringing in outside contractors on an emergency basis to help with these delays,” the statement says.

CNN’s Angela Dewan, Nectar Gan, Jessie Yeung, Shawn Deng and Ritu Prasad contributed to this report.