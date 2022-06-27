“It’s something Cristiano Ronaldo will never have”

Fernando Morientes gave an exclusive interview to Bleacher Report. In this interview, the former Real Madrid striker reflected on some of his best moments as a professional footballer.

Passed by Real Madrid, Liverpool and AS Monaco, Morientes recalled the three Champions League titles he won in Madrid. He also made things clear about Raul who will always remain a Real Madrid legend and much more than Cristiano Ronaldo, the club’s all-time top scorer.

The Lusitanian broke all records before his departure for Juventus Turin in the summer of 2018. But for Morientes, the simple fact that Raul passed through Castilla before winning in the first team makes him a true legend of the club and this, in front of the fivefold golden ball.

“Raúl will be a Real Madrid legend all his life. He arrived in the first team from the youth system and that’s something Cristiano Ronaldo will never have. Cristiano broke all records before his departure and he will be remembered. But true fans will always admire everything Raúl has done for Real Madrid during his career.” he first said before discussing the enormous progress of Karim Benzema.

“Karim Benzema ? It’s a big responsibility to wear Real Madrid number 9. But I think he is surrounded by great players who help him improve more and more. He is phenomenal.”

