it’s super-g time to close the Canadian triptych, the blue army tries

Start at 18.30 for the first round of the season of the discipline dominated by Gut-Behrami last season. Marsaglia opens the race, Brignone (9) and Goggia (14) attack. LIVE on NEVEITALIA.

It is the first of three consecutive super-gs, given that next weekend there will be a brace in Sankt Moritz, and a crucial race to understand the values ​​on the field in this discipline, after seeing Sofia Goggia dominating downhill.

The triptych of speed in Lake Louise ends with a beautiful challenge between the same woman from Bergamo, who picked the bib number 14, the one who dominated the 2020/21 vintage between cup and world title, or Lara Gut-Behrami who chose the n ° 7 to try to sign the poker in the Canadian competition and cancel the disappointments of Friday and Saturday, but also Mikaela Shiffrin (n ° 18) who here won the first super-g of his career in 2018, Austria with several arrows at own bow and a blue army that, in addition to Goggia, will immediately propose Francesca Marsaglia and a Federica Brignone at the total attack with her number 9, she who won the last race held at the end of February in Val di Fassa, beating just Gut-Behrami.

And also pay attention to Elena Curtoni (n ° 17), although this is certainly not her favorite super-g on the calendar.

Austrian tracking, weather ok even today in Lake Louise and everything is ready for a great show.

Lake Louise women’s super-g that you can follow on NEVEITALIA, starting at 18.30 with the FIS live timing service.

Immediately after the first twenty, Italy will also propose a Roberta Melesi with a great hunger for points (bib 21 for the athlete from Lecco), but Nicol Delago, starting with 30, and Nadia Delago with 41, can do very well too, last at the start of the eight blue after Karoline Pichler, who has the bib number 38 on her shoulders.