Thalía celebrates her birthday as the international artist turns 51 and accordingly, he received a pleasant early surprise from his work team. Of course, the years do not seem to pass for her and she looks radiant like several springs ago.

Thalía, who won world recognition for her talent in musicbut also for being a great actress, responds to a personality worthy of being analyzed from the horoscope. We invite you to know here the main astrological positions of your Astral chart. We remind you that the Sun, according to Astrologyrepresents our identity, while the Moon It speaks of our emotional world. The Upwardrepresents the way we show ourselves to the world.

It’s Thalía’s birthday and we tell you about her personality according to the stars

Born under the sign of Virgo, the multifaceted artist responds to a personality marked by her critical spiritprecision and patience. The sign of the virgin, seeks perfection in everything he does and feels the need for everything to work like clockwork.. The laborious Virginian spirit is exalted in the personality of the artist since she began her career when she was only eleven years old. Through her evident efforts, the artist has sold more than 25 million records in her solo career, making her one of the best-selling Latin music artists.

Meanwhile, another position to keep in mind is the Ascendant, and his is in the sign of Aries, which indicates a personality brimming with energy and enthusiasm.. In this sense, she is passionate about life, energetic on stage and also fun when it comes to social media as she posts hilarious videos on TikTok and hilarious stories on Instagram. She defines herself as a “very sweet, very compassionate, very loving but also very aggressive, very strong” woman, a real ram of the fire sign.

On the other hand, in addition to the Sun, it is also necessary to understand where the Moon was at the time of its birth, and, in this case, it was transiting Scorpio. The singer probably has a mysterious and manipulative side. Scorpio has a hidden and enigmatic energy that in the case of the singer has been present through some episodes related to sexual themes expressed in her songs. According to Thalía, one of her first hits was banned because it included a taboo subject in society. And in this sense, she declared: “It was to express my sexual relationship with my partner at that time… If a man does it, it’s fun and that’s the culture… but if a woman does it, it’s ‘she’s vulgar’, ‘she’s easy’” explained

