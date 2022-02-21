It’s that easy to put any image on the Internet as your Xbox background with Microsoft Edge

James 4 hours ago Games Leave a comment 74 Views

Xbox has numerous customization options when it comes to editing the background of the main interface, either a solid color, the art of each game or dynamic backgrounds like the one from Grounded, recently added, or the one from the 20th anniversary of Xbox. There is also the possibility of putting the image of an achievement or any image that we carry, for example, on a USB. Thanks to the latest update of the Xbox system, this last option has been expanded and now allows you to select any image from the internet to put it as your wallpaper, without having to leave the console thanks to Microsoft Edge.

As explained by the engineer Eden Marie, from the Xbox team, through her personal Twitter account, since the last update of the Xbox system on February 9, it is possible to use the Microsoft Edge app integrated in the system to select any image from the internet as the background of the console interface. You just have to “press the menu button (hamburger) on an image” to bring up the set as background option. Once selected, you can go back to the interface and see the result.

It also leaves a small game recommendation for those who have Xbox Game Pass and like the most classic metroidvania games, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth. Did you know him?

Can Xbox buy Ubisoft? The French company would study purchase offers, although it is not the initial idea

Many times, Xbox system updates hide several of these tricks and quality of life improvements that go unnoticed among other more striking changes. Luckily, from time to time, Eden Marie shares all these little secrets on her Twitter account. Did you know this function? What do you like to have in the background of the Xbox dashboard?

//back to top arrow if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut(); } else { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn(); } resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }); function resizeStickyMenu() { //see if compact versions of menus should be shown if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width(); if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width(); } var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width(); var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width(); var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth; var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth; var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width(); //var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset(); //logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left; var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width(); var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width(); var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width(); var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width(); var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width(); if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width(); var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth; var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth; //alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "\nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "\nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "\nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "\nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "\nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "\nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "\ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "\nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "\nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "\nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth); //mega menu alone passes limit if(megaWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } //standard menu alone passes limit if(standardWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); } //both menus together pass limit if(menusWidth > limitWidth) { //first reduce standard menu jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); //compact standard plus mega menu pass limit if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } } } }

function resizeContentsMenu() { //bookmark positioning if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) { var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset; var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2; var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width(); var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width(); var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2; var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth; if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical'); } if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) { jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth); } else { jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style'); } //show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100); } } } if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { var newOffset = 68; jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy. } }

//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread function disqusContentsMenu() { if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){ jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread"); } }

//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped (function() { var timer; jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

//hide contents menu after user mouses out (function() { var timer; jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100); clearTimeout(timer); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

/** * Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it. * If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element, * which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event */ function scroll_if_anchor(href) { href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");

//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) { var fromTop = 118;

//subtract contents menu height (and margin) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { fromTop = fromTop - 51; }

// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo) // Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174 if(href.indexOf("#") == 0) { var $target = jQuery(href);

// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily // jump to the wrong position (IE < 10) if($target.length) { jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop }); if(history && "pushState" in history) { history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href); return false; } } } } } // When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash); // Intercept all anchor clicks jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor); //menu hovers function menuHovers() { jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover( function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); } //new articles effects jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); } ); jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() { jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show search box jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover( function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover'); } ); jQuery("#menu-search-button").click( function() { jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast"); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); } ); //hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click( function() { if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide(); } } ); //search form submission jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { event.preventDefault(); var len = jQuery("#s").val().length; if(len >=3) { jQuery("#searchformtop").submit(); } else { alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length"); } } }); //email subscribe form submission jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() { jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit(); }); //show login form jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show register form jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //submit button hover effects jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass("active"); }); //login form submission jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); }); //register form submission jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); }); //hide check password message jQuery(".check-password").click(function() { jQuery(this).animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); }); //scroll all #top elements to top jQuery("a[href="#top"]").click(function() { jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow"); return false; }); //image darkening jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); }); //reaction mouseovers jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('active'); }).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) { jQuery(this).removeClass('active'); }); // user rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) { var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id"); var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html(); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating); });

//pinterest if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d){ var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT'); p.type="text/javascript"; p.async = true; p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f); }(document)); }

//facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); }

//WINDOW.LOAD jQuery(window).load(function() {

//flickr if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) { jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({ limit: 9, qstrings: { id: '' }, itemTemplate: '

  • '+ '' + '{{title}}' + '' + '

    • ' }, function(data) { }); }

    //tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('.share-wrapper').show(); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); disqusContentsMenu();

    //show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div //causing google adsense to reload jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);

    });

    jQuery.noConflict();

    Source link

    About James

    Check Also

    Undying Moon, a 2D roguelike from Konami (Switch, PC)

    Konami is bringing game development back, albeit slowly. Aside from his controversial NFT-initiatives and classics …

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    © 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved