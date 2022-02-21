It’s that easy to put any image on the Internet as your Xbox background with Microsoft Edge

Xbox has numerous customization options when it comes to editing the background of the main interface, either a solid color, the art of each game or dynamic backgrounds like the one from Grounded, recently added, or the one from the 20th anniversary of Xbox. There is also the possibility of putting the image of an achievement or any image that we carry, for example, on a USB. Thanks to the latest update of the Xbox system, this last option has been expanded and now allows you to select any image from the internet to put it as your wallpaper, without having to leave the console thanks to Microsoft Edge.

As explained by the engineer Eden Marie, from the Xbox team, through her personal Twitter account, since the last update of the Xbox system on February 9, it is possible to use the Microsoft Edge app integrated in the system to select any image from the internet as the background of the console interface. You just have to “press the menu button (hamburger) on an image” to bring up the set as background option. Once selected, you can go back to the interface and see the result.

Hey Xbox! Did you know you can set your Home background directly from within Microsoft Edge? Hit the menu (hamburger) button on an image to bring up the option. Also, if you like Metroidvanias, you really should try Record of Lodoss War~Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth~ on Game Pass! pic.twitter.com/QFMWYPS8wx — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) February 18, 2022

It also leaves a small game recommendation for those who have Xbox Game Pass and like the most classic metroidvania games, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth. Did you know him?

Many times, Xbox system updates hide several of these tricks and quality of life improvements that go unnoticed among other more striking changes. Luckily, from time to time, Eden Marie shares all these little secrets on her Twitter account. Did you know this function? What do you like to have in the background of the Xbox dashboard?