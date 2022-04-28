“It’s the beginning of the seventh wave”

The epidemiologist Oriol Mitjà has notified this Wednesday positive for covid: “It is the beginning of the seventh wavewith an increase in incidence, hospitalizations and deaths”. Thus, he explained from his Twitter account that the virus is out of control and that probably he was infected by signing books on the Diada de Sant Jordi.

In an explanatory thread, he has alerted Salut that he should reintroduce the tests, isolations, masks and ventilation. “The population has been losing immunity and more transmissible variants such as BA.2 or XE have arrived,” she said.