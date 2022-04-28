Health

“It’s the beginning of the seventh wave”

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

The epidemiologist Oriol Mitjà has notified this Wednesday positive for covid: “It is the beginning of the seventh wavewith an increase in incidence, hospitalizations and deaths”. Thus, he explained from his Twitter account that the virus is out of control and that probably he was infected by signing books on the Diada de Sant Jordi.

In an explanatory thread, he has alerted Salut that he should reintroduce the tests, isolations, masks and ventilation. “The population has been losing immunity and more transmissible variants such as BA.2 or XE have arrived,” she said.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dark chocolate against the damage of dementia, the research carried out in Rovereto: now volunteers are being sought for the clinical study – Health and Wellness

16 mins ago

Genomic testing, equitable access in cancer patients

21 mins ago

What have you chosen best from the MIR 2022? specialty and destination

33 mins ago

diets that put bones at risk even in youth- Corriere.it

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button