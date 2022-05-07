“It’s the best between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo…”

Although throughout his career on the bench he has met footballers of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Didier Drogba, Kaká or Frank Lampard, José Mourinho – speaking of talent – ​​pointed out a legend above the rest.

For a while, The Special One left one of the most defining statements of his entire career. And it is that he directly named Ronaldo Nazário as the best footballer he has seen live in his entire life.

If he has always praised the greatest of the last era (Messi and Cristiano), for the legendary Portuguese coach, the talent of the Brazilian double world champion is simply incomparable.

“(Ronaldo Nazário) is the best footballer I have seen on a pitch. I think injuries ended a career that could have been more incredible, but the talent of that boy, Ronaldo Nazário, was something incredible.”highlighted José, in a dynamic (2019) with LiveScore.

“He hasn’t had the career of Cristiano or Messi of being at the top for 15 years with a top, top, top, every day. But, in natural talent, incredible”he concluded.

During his time with Bobby Robson’s coaching staff at FC Barcelona, ​​Mourinho was able to learn first-hand the dimension of Ronaldo Nazário’s quality. He saw it when, in his youth, he reached such a brutal level that he won the Ballon d’Or and the Golden Shoe.