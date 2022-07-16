“It’s the best of all time”

In recent seasons, Robert Lewandowski has been one of the best footballers on the planet. And that caused some of his statements about the greatest of the time (notably about Lionel Messi) to be taken out of context. However, to understand the Pole’s true stance on what Cristiano and Leo Messi stand for in the world of football, it’s necessary to review what he answered when asked who the GOAT is.

Some time ago, the now new Barça signing took part in a question-and-answer exercise with ESPN. He was asked to name the player he thinks is the greatest of all time. Without hesitation, he immediately chose the best scorer in football and the one with the most Ballon d’Or. It’s true, Lewandowski is among those who believe that Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro and Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini are the greatest talents in football history.

“Best player of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi,” he concluded to ESPN. In direct competition, a lot can be said or commented on, but that perfectly sums up how Lewandowski feels about the legacy Messi and Cristiano have built. This summer, the Pole asked to leave Bayern Munich and the transfer to Barça was formalized on Saturday. In any case, the Pole arrives in La Liga, where Ronaldo and Messi, the two GOATs reigned supreme.

Advertising