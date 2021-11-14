It’s the birthday of Metal Gear Solid 2, Kojima: “God, has it been twenty years?”

We needed to wait until March 8, 2002, but it was actually the November 13, 2001 when Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty it appeared on the market for the first time ever, making its debut first in the United States, then in Japan, and finally in Europe.

The rest, we know well enough, is history: the game signed by Hideo Kojima and his team under label Konami spoke of media and filters (or not filters) of information, of culture, in a decidedly visionary way, considering what situation we find ourselves in after exactly twenty years – between fake news, inability to distinguish sources and running after whatever corroborates one’s idea, no matter if it’s true or not.

We talked extensively about the game’s themes in our rich retrospective with a long video documentary to follow. Today, however, considering that many fans are celebrating the birthday of Sons of Liberty, the news could not fail to reach Hideo Kojima as well.

The game director noted his creature’s birthday – which at the time was being discussed as a “Great deception” for a certain twist that fans will know well – he expressed himself on Twitter simply with:

“My God, has it been twenty years since then?”

Right after admitting that – yes, it’s really been twenty years, Kojima revealed a little curiosity about the opening scene of Solid Snake on the bridge, which opens the game part on the Discovery tanker.

As you will remember, in fact, Snake he was smoking a cigarette in the pouring rain, only to throw away the lit butt to jump on the tanker. Kojima said he was criticized for this not exactly educational choice: for this reason, before the HALO jump in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Naked Snake extinguishes his cigar with his boot, before launching himself.

To top it all off, Old Snake in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots he has become respectful of the environment around him and throws the butts in a special container that he always carries with him. Yes, all for the criticism received after the launch of the cigarette in Sons of Liberty, it seems.

Born in 1987, the saga Metal Gear has always had smokers as protagonists: recently Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the protagonist Venom Snake smokes a particularly technological electronic cigar. The theme of smoking – always discouraged in the eyes of the player – took on a narrative relevance within Guns of the Patriots, but we will leave you the pleasure of discovering it, should you still have to recover the game.

Meanwhile, Hideo Kojima works on mysterious new projects and recently saw the launch of his own Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. The title of the new Kojima Productions was cited by Dr. Fabrizia Malgieri as one of the examples of what a video game is today, during our interview in which we investigated the intersections between cinema and video games.

Just the originals Metal Gear Solid, these days, they have been removed from digital stores due to licensing problems of the real videos included in their cutscenes. We can only hope that Konami will solve the problem soon to allow players to confront these works again – more precious, with the passing of time.