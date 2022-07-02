According to Mia Hansen-Løve (Paris, 1981) there are films that “you want to make” and films that “you need to make”. The one that is now being released in Spain, Bergmann’s Island, would be among the first, along with Eden (2014), that portrait of the Parisian nightlife and electronic music that inspired him (and wrote together with) his DJ brother.

Among the latter, I would put Future (2016), inspired by her mother; and the last one, which has finished and premiered at Cannes (winning a prize in the Directors’ Fortnight), a beautiful morning, inspired by the illness and death of her father. And yet, all of them are part of a whole, of a cinematographic path that the director undertook 15 years ago (with her feature debut All is pardoné) in a healing sense and personal confrontation with reality. That is, they all talk about her and her world.

“Before I wanted to be a filmmaker, I wanted to write, but it was a very lonely thing. When you make movies you have to love reality, deal with it, accept it. Making movies also involves finding the money, working with people, being with people, opening yourself up to another world”, he explains and recalls his trip to India for Maya (2018) or to Fårö, Sweden, for Bergmann’s Island.

Still from ‘Bergman Island’, by Mia Hansen-Løve. cinemania

“You have to love the world to be able to make movies, if you’re just locked in on yourself you can’t make movies. That’s what I mean when I say that the cinema saved me. Thanks to the desire to make movies and express myself through that medium, I learned step by step to be more at peace with the real world, instead of living only in dreams, in the past… In that sense, cinema brought me to the present ”.

And, in that sense, she assures that all her previous films led her to Bergmann’s Island. “It’s the climax of everything I’ve tried to do,” he told us when he had just arrived from the first part of the shoot. “It is my attempt to explain what it is for me to be a woman in the cinema”. An inseparable role of being a woman in the world, mother, wife, friend. It is the dilemma of her alter ego, Chris (played by Vicky Krieps), who, together with her husband, also a filmmaker, Tony (Tim Roth), one summer they settle in Fårö, the island that Ingmar Bergman inhabited for the last 20 years of his life, looking for inspiration.

“In the history of cinema I don’t know if there are any well-known films about women filmmakers,” says Hansen-Løve. “Perhaps now there are more, and there are more and more, I don’t claim to be the first either, but there are dozens of films that talk about the work of male directors and artists and those we see of women are from the past. I thought it was interesting to show what it’s like to be a film director today, because I think it’s different from the experience of men.”

Scenes from a marriage. CG Cinema

And he gives as an example a scene from Bergmann’s Island in which Chris says that he does not understand how Bergman managed to have nine children and five women, when she has been separated from her daughter for two days and is already having a bad time. “I adore Bergman, all his films, I admire him, but I agree with Chris, I don’t mean to judge him or criticize him, but I think what he did, no woman could do. He had children and it was clear to him that he should not take care of them, but I have two and he would not be happy if he could not be with them, ”he reasons. That is one of the conflicts that the protagonist lives in her, who finds it difficult to find calm in the middle of an already turbulent marriage to write. In part, moreover, the relationship seen on screen between Krieps and Roth was a reflection of the end of his relationship with the filmmaker. Olivier Assayas.

“This is the kind of movie I’m into acting for,” explains Vicky Krieps. “It’s a film that asks who you are as an artist, as a woman, as a mother, as a wife, as a lover… Are all these women the same person? That is real? And I think what the movie is saying is that you will always be all these different people.”

shoot two movies

Mia Hansen-Løve spent a lot of time in Fårö trying to soak up, like her character, the ghosts of Bergman that haunt that islet 18 km long and 7.5 wide, where her house is still located and also a safari dedicated to the movies that rolled there, like The shame either Like in a mirror. He wrote the script there. The experience that began weighing heavily, ended up being liberating and empowering.

A still from ‘Bergman’s Island’ cinemania

As in the film itself, fiction and reality are mixed and reflected, although they are also his way of separating himself from his own life, of taking distance. In Bergmann’s Island there is a movie within the movie: the one written by Chris and starring Mia Wasikowska Y Anders Danielsen Lie (The worst person in the world). If Chris is her alter ego, Amy (Wasikowska) is perhaps who she wants to be. More free. More in the present.

The two had to be shot in different summers due to a change in casting. In principle, Greta Gerwig I was going to play Chris. But shortly before shooting began, Gerwig decided to direct Little women. “So I chose Vicky Krieps, whom I had seen in The Invisible Thread. It was chaos, she didn’t want to lose any more actors and she had to find a new husband for Chris [John Turturro era el original]”, recalls Hansen-Løve.

Thus, in 2018 they shot the movie within the movie. And in 2019, the part starring Krieps and Tim Roth. “It was a weird experience and I thought it would be horrible, it’s torture for a director to have a year in between shooting a film, but in the end I ended up enjoying it because it allowed me to stay in the film longer.”

Now, in the distance, having finished and released his next film, a beautiful morning, “what I needed to do”, Bergmann’s Island it remains an island in his filmography. “I still can’t explain it well, but she gave me a lot, I feel stronger, more at peace, calmer since I did it. It has to do with what the film tells and with the experience I had on the island, being able to meditate on what cinema is there, gave me an inner strength that I still carry inside”.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.