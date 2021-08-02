It’s the dancer’s tanning spray fault

Not a great period with its audience for Camila Cabello, the American pop star of Cuban origin, who in the last few hours is facing a social guerrilla war, accused of blackface after her performance on the Jimmy Fallon Show. The singer defended her dancer, stating that the misunderstanding was born because of a tanning spray.

The Jimmy Fallon Show reaps its umpteenth victim. This time in the spotlight of the critics of the public ended Camila Cabello, the Cuban singer-songwriter naturalized American, who last July 24 was a guest at the show to present her new song “Don’t go Yet”, along with the incredible choreography that would bring to the dates of her official concerts. A riot of colors and ethnicities that, however, made the nose turn up during the performance: in fact one of the dancers, recognizable through a very impactful purple shirt, has stirred up the criticism of the web for a tan to say the least exaggerated. An episode that sparked the controversy of the public against the singer, accused of blackface and of wanting to standardize all the dancers present, essentially making them an image of a single ethnic group: the Latin one.

The blackface allegations and excuses for tanning spray

The tones were immediately turned on, even more than what was expected after the first hours Camila Cabello, the American singer who presented her latest single “Don’t go Yet” to Jimmy Fallon Show. The pop star, followed by a large group of choreographers and dancers, has made public the performance she would like to bring on every date of her official tour, but aessing some controversy for the appearance of a dancer in particular. In the video of the performance you can surely notice his purple shirt and a skin color that seems somewhat strange, from the first glance. On the web have begun to circulate images in which cabello is accused of Blackface, a racist practice that also in Italy has had its iconic moments (see Tale e Quale Show in imitation of James Brown and Ghali). The singer immediately tried to extinguish the controversy, which only a month ago had also touched her Australian colleague Iggy Azalea, posting on Twitter the reason for that aspect: “Hey. So this guy had to be just a white man with a terrible spray tan. We deliberately tried to put together a multicultural group of artists, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance should appear of Latin origin”.

The photo of the dancer and those racist posts of 2012

A justification that confirmed the singer herself with the photo of the dancer, published by the same on Instagram, in which she appears greatly influenced by the use of a tanning spray, much more orange than what appeared in the cameras of the Jimmy Fallon Show. The targeted controversies against Camila Cabello are also part of a process, which has not yet stopped, of the criticisms against her, after the unpublished publication in 2019 of some posts on Twitter and Facebook of the distant 2012/2013, containing memes based on racial stereotypes, but most of all some screenshots that let us glimpse the word with the N used with great carelessness. The singer, after apologizing for the “horrible and offensive language”, revealed in an interview with People Magazine that she has been following awareness programs for more than a year now, a gesture towards herself and her audience.