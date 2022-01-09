It’s the day of the Golden Globe: all the nominations of the 2022 edition
The awards ceremony for i Golden Globe 2022. No exaggerated party, however, and not even a parterre made up of hundreds of people, VIPs and special guests. It will be a subdued event, at least in the glitz and exhibition of all the clichés typical of gala evenings.
This year, like last year, the pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the Hollywood establishment: the variant Omicron it spreads with incredible rapidity (in the States, in the last week, millions of infected people were registered) and it was news a few days ago that even the ceremony of the Grammy Awards has been postponed to a later date.
No audience, no red carpet, no presenters, no hand delivery of awards and no live TV. This last decision is extraordinary, but which is linked to the desire of the NBC broadcaster not to broadcast it.
BEST DRAMA FILM
Belfast
TAIL
Dunes
A winning family – King Richard
The power of the dog
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog
Will Smith, A winning family – King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC FILM
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY FILM
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom
West Side Story
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (any genre)
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Tail
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (any genre)
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kristen Dunst, The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis, A winning family – King Richard
Ruth Negga, Two women – Passin
BEST DIRECTION
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dunes
BEST DRAMATIC TV SERIES
Lupine (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple TV +)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC TV SERIES
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Poses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine
BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A DRAMATIC TV SERIES
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, Poses
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Disney +)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ted Lasso (Disney +)
BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Dopesick (Disney +)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Maid (Netflix)
Murder in Easttown (HBO)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
BEST PROTAGONIST ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie Macdowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su, Squid Game