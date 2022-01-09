It’s the day of the Golden Globe: all the nominations of the 2022 edition

The awards ceremony for i Golden Globe 2022. No exaggerated party, however, and not even a parterre made up of hundreds of people, VIPs and special guests. It will be a subdued event, at least in the glitz and exhibition of all the clichés typical of gala evenings.

This year, like last year, the pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the Hollywood establishment: the variant Omicron it spreads with incredible rapidity (in the States, in the last week, millions of infected people were registered) and it was news a few days ago that even the ceremony of the Grammy Awards has been postponed to a later date.

No audience, no red carpet, no presenters, no hand delivery of awards and no live TV. This last decision is extraordinary, but which is linked to the desire of the NBC broadcaster not to broadcast it.

BEST DRAMA FILM

Belfast

TAIL

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog

Will Smith, A winning family – King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC FILM

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY FILM

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom

West Side Story

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (any genre)

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Tail

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (any genre)

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kristen Dunst, The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis, A winning family – King Richard

Ruth Negga, Two women – Passin

BEST DIRECTION

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dunes

BEST DRAMATIC TV SERIES

Lupine (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV +)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC TV SERIES

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Poses

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A DRAMATIC TV SERIES

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, Poses

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Disney +)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Disney +)

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Dopesick (Disney +)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Murder in Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

BEST PROTAGONIST ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a wedding

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie Macdowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su, Squid Game