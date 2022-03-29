“It’s the first time I’ve seen him explode like that”

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars 1:58

(CNN) –– Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, was reunited with her family at their home in suburban Philadelphia on Sunday night, excited to see her son at the Oscars.

And while she told CNN affiliate WPVI that she was immensely proud that Will Smith won his first Oscar for his performance in “King Richard,” she also said she was surprised by the actor’s slap in the face of Chris Rock.

“He is a very social person,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve seen him explode like that. The first time in his entire life.”

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock. What did he write to you? 1:03

Will Smith hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife.

Ellen Smith, Will Smith’s sister, spoke to the station about the pressure her brother is under as a celebrity.

“Everyone has been bullied or harassed in some way,” he said. “I understand that perfectly.”

Carolyn Smith said her son’s award Sunday was the culmination of years of hope and hard work by the actor.

“I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting,” he said. “When I heard the name, I just said, ‘Yes!'”