‘It’s the love of my life’

The rumors of a relationship between A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna have been around for some time. The two have always been great friends but recently the suspicion had spread that there was something more. EA $ AP Rocky confirmed this feeling during an interview for GQ.

“As soon as I mentioned Rihanna, he started lighting up like a teenager whose crush just accepted her invitation to the prom. I could practically hear the angels singing,” wrote the reporter, author of the piece. And then here are the words of the rapper, which confirmed the relationship. “ The love of my life. My lady “.

A $ AP Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, did not want to tell too many details of the love story with Rihanna, but confirmed that they are much better in a couple than single. “Much better. Much better when you have found your person. She is worth a million of the others. I think when you know, you know: she’s the right one. “The rapper then talked about the trip he made with his partner at Barbados in the 2020 Christmas Holidays. Both Rihanna and the rapper’s father are originally from the Caribbean island. “It was like coming home. It was crazy. I always imagined what it was like for my dad, before he came to America. I was able to visit all these places and, believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. Foreign but familiar“Finally, the 32-year-old rapper and record producer did not rule out become a father, one day. “If that’s my destiny, absolutely. I think I would be an amazing and exceptional dad.” The rumors about a possible story between the two stars began to circulate as early as 2013, when the rapper supported Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour. It seems, however, that the relationship between the two began in 2020, after the breakup between Rihanna. and the billionaire Hassan Jameel, with whom he had been a couple for three years. On July 19, Rihanna chose A $ AP to be the face of her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

A $ AP Rocky and imprisonment

The interview was also an opportunity to retrace the one month’s imprisonment of the rapper in Sweden, when he was accused of assault resulting from a 2019 street fight. 12 500 Swedish kronor (1164 euros). The case attracted international attention when the then president of the United States Donald Trump intervened, claiming that A $ AP Rocky had been treated unfairly.