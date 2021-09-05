“It’s the love of my life”

The voice that between Rihanna and Asap Rocky there was something more than just a friendship it ran two years ago but now the official confirmation has arrived. “She is the love of my life, she is my lady», Admitted the American rapper in an interview with Gq Usa.

Asap, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, did not want to divulge details about the relationship but said that you are much better off being engaged than single: «Much, much better. When you have found your person, she is worth a million people.

AND you know right away when she is the one“.

The two they have been friends for years and they also worked together. She, in 2013, was the protagonist of the video of Fashion Killa while last July Rihanna wanted the rapper as the testimonial of her Fenty Skin campaign. Rumors about a possible flirtation began to circulate in early 2020, when Riri returned single after end of relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. Then, last Christmas, the two were photographed hand in hand in Barbados.

At the time, however, the rapper and singer weren’t quite ready to make their story public. But now love is official. And evident: “As soon as I mentioned Rihanna, he lit up like a teenager with his first crush. I could hear the angels singing, ”wrote the reporter from Gq author of the interview. Between the song of an angel and the flight of a stork, the step could be short. When asked how he would see himself as a father, Asap replied: “I think I would be a great dad.”

