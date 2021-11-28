It’s the month of the Metaverse | Bitcoin and Ethereum suffer in November, but …

The weekend, at least for Saturday, saw traders and speculators pulling oars in the boat, with the price of Bitcoin which remained essentially stable, as did those of the major companies cryptocurrencies for capitalization from market.

All this at the end of a week that for many must have been that of the disaster – and which instead has seen Bitcoin basically staying around the channel, albeit on the low limit. But the real news of this week and more generally of November are the tokens linked to gaming And metaverse. With important implications on the future of the sector.

November metaverse month – but Bitcoin and Ethereum could …

November, which comes to a close with a bad taste for investors in Bitcoin, will be remembered as the month that clearly launched the world of metaverse and gods games related to blockchain.

The incredible boom of the Metaverse

The infographic that we report is easy to read: The Sandbox almost had the 300% of gain, continued $ WAXP And $ MANA, who still brought home a over + 50%, And the growth of Enjin Coin not far with a 30% approximately.

The two classic cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization, also evident in the graph, have instead lost in double figures, after having experienced a October exciting. The capitals they went to the world of metaverse were of such significance that our analysts suspect that behind the low relative strength of $ BTC hide just that.

Facebook is shaking things up, but other companies are actually leading the revolution

Everything started during October, with the Facebook ad that becomes Meta and that he would like, at least in his intentions, to become a sort of metaverse which we will use for meet digitally with our friends. A desperate attempt to remain relevant which at the same time however has prompted many investors to become acquainted with the protocols we have described, in their ascending parable, just above.

Of course, Facebook has a great responsibility, but at the same time we believe that we have such protocols finally achieved market values ​​that compete with it – also due to the intervention of other companies.

It’s been a long time since Atari for example has its location on Decentraland, just as in the same world theAmnesia from Ibiza And Sotheby’s with its rods. A few days ago Adidas entered The Sandbox and NIKE, albeit through Roblox he is trying to build his alternate reality.

There are many interests, capital and assets – and we’re relatively sure they won’t stop there. And that there will still be room in the future for the sector metaverse – which is still in phase embryonic and with enormous possibilities for growth.

The next round will be gaming

We will then have to evaluate the crypto gaming, which has already achieved excellent growth rates with some protocols. $ AXS leads the capitalization ranking, but not the November performance ranking.

Gaming is growing, but to a lesser extent

Fair performance for $ DAR – Mines of Dalarnia – and very interesting for Illuvium, for a sector that, however, at least in our opinion, could actually take off with the right trigger.

Yes, $ BTC and $ ETH are also suffering from the new sectors

The sector of altcoin it has now been firmly divided into smaller categories which sometimes follow opposite cycles. It is useless to keep in the same cauldron Litecoin And Monero with Enjin or Decentraland. And of all these sectors, data in hand, it was that Metaverse earning more in recent weeks.

The change of hands took place at October – and in conjunction with the great interest in i metaverse the difficulties have begun so much for Bitcoin how much for Ethereum. If our reading is indeed correct, the lateral movements of the last week could be preparatory for a return of the cycle with Bitcoin dominant, which would bring it back towards the upper part of the canal.

All this economy permitting – why Bitcoin and Ethereum they seem to be affected by the turbulence on the stock exchanges more than niche projects. With the variant Omicron which could be – at least according to the South African authorities – little thing compared to the previous ones, the stock exchanges could toast Monday and recover some of the lost ground. Dragging himself behind Bitcoin and the whole sector of crypto classics.