it’s the only thing that matters “

During the pre-emptive press conference for the Donostia Award, Johnny Depp spoke not only about cancel culture but also about the future of Jack Sparrow, the popular protagonist of the fantasy saga The Pirates of the Caribbean.

As reported by MovieWeb, the audience in attendance was asked not to ask questions other than their career and award, and Johnny Depp was delighted to talk about Jack Sparrow and his future in that role. When asked if he will play the captain of the Black Pearl again, the actor said: “L‘being Jack Sparrow is something no one can ever take away from me, thankfully. I guess that’s the bright side of bringing that character to life, Captain Jack, or any other character I’ve played. I was lucky enough to bring Captain Jack Sparrow’s beauty to life. Nobody can take this away from me. I will be able to perform at your children’s birthday parties, maybe!“

Speaking of his famous visits to children as Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp added: “I don’t need a company to pay me to do it. I can do it myself and no one can take it away from me – this is the greatest joy of being Jack Sparrow. I can travel with Captain Jack in a suitcase, literally, and when the opportunity comes I can become Jack. To bring smiles and laughter and joy to the places where laughter and joy are the only things that matter. “

