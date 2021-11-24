It’s the perfect day to buy Macbook Air with Apple M1 – all-time low

The arrival of the chip M1 on computers Apple has turned the tables on the table in the world of notebooks, a bit like it happened with the launch of the first Apple A (x) processor for iPhones. From our tests and our comparisons, of which we leave a link at the bottom of the news, it is clear that the M1 chip from Apple is far more performing than the Intel ones integrated in Apple notebooks. Improved performance, longer battery life are the main innovations that in fact left those who came from a MacBook with an Intel processor amazed. So if you were also thinking of changing, today is probably the right opportunity.

Macbook Air with M1 drops to an all-time low

In these hours 13 ″ MacBook Air with M1 chip is the protagonist of avery rare Amazon offer, actually returning to the lowest ever. On the e-Commerce giant, in fact, the latest lighter and more compact Apple notebook model is available at the price of 899 euros, instead of 1159 euros, in the configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD. Furthermore, for those wishing to take advantage of it, there is also the possibility of activating the payment in installments with Cofidis which, as you probably know, is free.

It is a machine that can offer great satisfaction, always snappy, even at full load, with a long-lasting battery, high-resolution display and much more.

Finally, we remind you that on the occasion of the Black Friday offers and Christmas purchases, if you are not satisfied with the computer (we hardly believe it) you can return it until January 31, 2022.