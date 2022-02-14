It’s the perfect time to buy a Samsung flagship

Samsung has recently unveiled the latest flagships of the Galaxy S22 line. The devices in question are uncompromising terminals and the S22 Ultra is a sacred monster of power, premium performance, cutting-edge design with S Pen in tow inserted into the body. With the arrival of these phones, however, we wonder what happened to the Galaxy S21 FE, a flagship killer launched at the beginning of the year with a little delay on the roadmap. He would risk coming “crushedFrom his big brothers, were it not for the fact today he is at an out-of-the-way price Amazon: € 568.59. Yes, you read that right: 26% discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the choice to make today on Amazon

The model in question boasts a wonderful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a design similar to that of S21 (but also S22) and is offered with a very attractive white color. Warning: there is no charger in the package, only the USB C cable.

On the photographic front, we find three sensors supported by artificial intelligence that allow you to capture your most beautiful and exciting moments. An example? Portrait mode that focuses on the subject in the photo. Just play a little with the stickers and creative effects to upload everything to social media in no time, thanks also to the 5G modem.

On the front there is a selfie snapper and reduced frames. To make everything work instead, we find a processor that operates at full power for gaming and more: it is fast and powerful for titles with high graphic content. You can exploit all the potential of multitasking thanks to the large amount of RAM available on board. The memory then, will not be a problem thanks to the 128 GB of integrated storage.

We hope that Samsung does not forget about this little gem: Galaxy S21 FE on Amazon is a top of the range at a price almost given away for the performance it offers. Hurry up before stocks run out.