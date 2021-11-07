It’s the right time to get an Amazon Fire TV Stick, all at an all-time low!

With the start of November Amazon has put their own on a discount again Fire TV Stick, those HDMI devices to connect to TVs to enormously expand its Smart functionality being able to quickly start streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and more.

With the arrival of new films and new seasons of the TV series, having a TV with Smart functions is now more useful than ever, even if only to see all Serie A matches on DAZN, for example.

Amazon Fire TV Stick, all on offer at all-time lows

According to the different needs, the Amazon Fire TV Stick are available in different formats: Fire TV Stick Lite for those who want to save money, Fire TV Stick 2021 additionally features voice commands, Fire TV Stick 4K for those who want high resolution and have a compatible TV and the newly arrived Fire TV Stick 4K max, also with 4K support but in addition compatibility with WiFi 6. To help you guide your choice on the best product, you can take a look at the video at the end of the article.

In detail, the “key” for streaming from Amazon offers customers subscribed to Amazon Prime access to the most famous streaming contents, such as those present on Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN but also other applications and games available on the Amazon App Store.

Here are the Fire TV Stick with related offerings:

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (remote control with Alexa, without TV controls) for 18.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros

Amazon Fire TV Stick 2021 (remote control with Alexa, with commands for the TV) for 22.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (remote control with Alexa and commands for the TV) for 33.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (remote control with Alexa and commands for the TV) for 38.99 euros instead of 64.99 euros

Will you take advantage of it given the lower price?