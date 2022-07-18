“It’s the same as my other children”: The existence of the secret daughter of Elon Musk’s father with his 34-year-old stepdaughter is revealed | International | News

In recent months, the businessman and tycoon Elon Musk has been the protagonist of different news. Not only referring to the purchase of the important American social network Twitter, but also due to some dark passages from his private life that were allowed to slip through.

However, this time the novelty has to do with his family environment. This is his father, Errol Musk, who at the age of 76 confirmed that he is the father of a girl, Emily Musk, born in 2019.

Who is the shadow behind all the success of Elon Musk

The little girl’s mother is her stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, with whom she had already had a son. Photo: Getty Images

The secret daughter of Elon Musk’s father with his 34-year-old stepdaughter

What has unleashed a wave of comments and causes shock within the family is that the little girl’s mother is her stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, with whom she had already had a son: Elliot Musk, in 2017.

The girl becomes the seventh daughter of this millionaire South African engineer, since he has three children with the model Maye Musk: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca Musk.

He divorced her in 1979 and, after a while, he would marry Heide Bezuidenhout, mother of Jana, with whom he would have two other biological daughters, Alexandra and Asha Rose Musk.

The news surprised him, but he did not ask for proof

As published by NDTV, Errol Musk stated that they did not plan to become parents again, but it seems that living together, after the birth of their first child, caused their paths to cross once again.

In this case, the Musk patriarch has not requested any paternity test as he did with the first child. “She’s just like my other daughters, she’s just like his brother, she behaves just like him,” he said.

Was the supposed love trio between Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne true? The dramatic trial revives this extramarital revelation of the actress

The Musk patriarch maintained that Jana was four years old when her mother married him and only saw her again many years later. Photo: Getty Images

Faced with the moral criticism he received at the time, he argued in his defense that he never considered Jana his daughter because she grew up away from the family.

The Musk patriarch maintained that Jana was four years old when her mother married him and only saw her again when she visited him after a breakup and he comforted her. This is how La Vanguardia reported it.

After learning of the first paternity, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX was very upset, since he claims that Jana did live with them for a while when they were teenagers and their parents were married.

Although he has never made public statements, apparently Jana’s unexpected pregnancy would have been the reason for the definitive estrangement between Elon and his father, whom he has come to define as “a terrible human being”.

They no longer live together, maybe later

Errol Musk confirmed that Jana and he do not currently live together, due to the 41-year age difference between them.

“Eventually, if I stay around, he may come back to me, but any man who marries a younger woman, even if you feel very vigorous, it will be nice for a while, but there is a big difference, and it will manifest itself,” he claimed.

(YO)

We recommend these news