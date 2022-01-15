it’s the third time only in January- Corriere.it

World

from Guido Santevecchi

Pyongyang’s response to the American request to the UN to weigh down sanctions against North Korea due to its missile race and a warning to Beijing about to open the Winter Olympics

FROM THE CORRESPONDENT IN BEIJING
Voluntary missile fire from North Korea: Two unidentified bullets were detected during the flight by the South Korean Defense this morning. The formula does not identify the routine of the Seoul releases immediately after a test in Pyongyang: according to the first findings this time it would be two short-range ballistic missiles.

the third time in January that North Koreans launch missiles (first test on 5; second on 11); a notable resumption of activity by Kim Jong-un. And certainly the Marshal aims precisely to be noticed by the main actors of the Korean crisis: the United States above all, South Korea, China. Today’s launch also responds to the US request to the UN to weigh down sanctions against North Korea due to its missile run; reacting to the January 11 test, when Kim witnessed a possibly hypersonic missile test with his sister, Washington blacklisted five North Korean officials active in China and Russia, suspected of working as intermediaries for banned technology supplies ( mass destruction weapons).

The Pyongyang Foreign Ministry responded by denouncing American hostility, declaring North Korea’s legitimate right to develop new weapons to modernize national defense capability and promising a strong reaction. Immediately after the diplomatic note, the two unidentified bullets took off. At first, Seoul had reported only one bomb, then he noticed the second. The rapid launch obviously adds another threat. Kim Jong-un’s missile activism these days also seems to be aimed at the Chinese ally and the South Korean opponent. In twenty days, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics, which Xi Jinping holds to show the world that the Communist Party has protected China from the new waves of Covid-19 and guided it towards economic recovery.

With his missiles, Kim can create an atmosphere of tension that could overshadow the Games. In 2018, North Korea participated in the Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea. Kim sends his sister to lead the delegation, opening a phase of dialogue that led to the three summits with Donald Trump. After the negotiations failed at the Hanoi summit in 2019, the United States ignored Kim. The Marshal is now trying to get out of the shadow and could also try to exploit the Olympic period to steal the show of the Games with other provocations. The Northern Olympic team will not show up in Beijing: the propaganda explained the defection with the risks of the pandemic and the hostility of the Americans and their allies. South Korea in the electoral campaign for the presidential elections: in March it will choose the successor of Moon Jae-in, who since 2017 has tried in every way to open a diplomatic solution to the conflict that still stands on the ceasefire of 1953. Missile companies of the North could affect the vote.

