“It’s the top of the top. Roma are exciting”

The expectation rises for the match scheduled for Sunday at 6 pm at the Olimpico between Rome and Turin. The Giallorossi, who won the Conference League qualification this week, want to repeat the league success against Genoa signed by Felix Afena-Gyan. In front, however, there will be a team looking for continuity. The grenades, returning from the 2-1 victory against Udinese, are called to answer this and try to dispel the taboo that up to now has seen them triumph only once away, last September 17 against Sassuolo. Then the draw against Venice. To complete the balance four defeats for a total of only four points on the current 17 away from the friendly walls. Ivan Juric, meanwhile, presented the match against the Giallorossi in this way in the press conference on the eve.

How do you see tomorrow’s match?

“We hope to do well, we want to score points. Often with the big teams we lost by episodes and with minimal difference, we hope to make a good performance and to take home points”.

Have you studied something new?

“No, always the same. We paid attention to details, but following the usual: Roma are recovering, they have many talents and it will be tough. But our concepts will always be the same.”

Why all these defeats with the big names?

“It was not a problem of mentality, it was always the right one. Now we have more options, we are almost complete even if some are not in optimal conditions: we are inserting them, I give the example of Praet who has to find continuity. When you play with bi, sometimes you lose even for the little things because they have different qualities and legs “.

Is there an explanation on the difference in returns between home and away?

“I always prepare the games the same, they are monotonous. Our best games have been away, I don’t even think the players suffer from playing away from home. In Verona you were fine for some periods and bad at others, I hope that here too so be it and we will be able to score points. I haven’t noticed any differences in performance, so far. And it shouldn’t happen. “

Is the real Belotti really back?

“I believe in work and training, the improvements in conditions come from these things. After the injury it was not easy, the other day he played a good match. He has to find continuity, that’s what he has to do: he worked during the week better, it is clear that when you have an important striker the teams depend on him. He has important skills, as a percentage I don’t know what level he is at. “

How are the injured?

“Mandragora, Ansaldi, Verdi and Rodriguez are out. Praet arrived without retiring, it is the risk of catching the players at the last minute: maybe you pay them less, but there are other problems. It will take time to see him better. . Let’s see tomorrow, we have to bring him in the best conditions “.

With Udinese you conceded many shots to your opponents.

“Udinese are a great team, they are really strong and they work well, but they turn very badly. In the defensive phase we made a mistake in handling the ball, especially in the first half and we missed trivial passes, allowing them to attack. In the second half. they put in a lot of quality, in the last 15 minutes we had to be tougher. We suffered the right match against a great team. “

What is your relationship with Mourinho?

“He is a top, we talk about completely different worlds. He managed the best players with intelligence, he won everything. Roma are exciting, even when he lost the players they expressed themselves well. Mou creates great empathy with the team, the other they played a great match day in the Conference as well as in Genoa. Sometimes, during their career, everything can go well and sometimes it doesn’t matter. But Mourinho is the top of the top “.