“It’s the weakest Mexican team I’ve seen in my life”

The historical player of the United States National Team, Alexi Lalasstated that this Mexico National Team It is the worst he has ever seen and he made a comparison with the painting American of 2017, whose players were already on their way out.

In addition, he made it clear that this Thursday’s match between the two teams is the perfect opportunity for the North Americans win in the Aztec.

“This is the Mexican team weakest I have seen in my life, this is the great opportunity to beat him in the Aztec stadium. This team of Mexico reminds me of United States of 2017, where a generation of players was coming to an end”, he sentenced Lalas for Dallas Al Dia.

He also commented that to classify the Qatar World Cup 2022, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino You will have to make changes in your call, because young soccer players are needed.

“Yes Mexico ranks, coach Gerard Martin, should think about making big changes for the Qatar World Cupbecause the world it is for young people,” he added.

Finally, alexis lalas mentioned that the Major League Soccer has improved a lot and that’s why Mexico has ceased to be Concacaf giant.

“It is a combination of many things. The competition of United States He has grown very fast, on the pitch and off it. Also, the development of the American players is much better and, in addition, the mls has become a gateway to Europe more direct for young players”, he concluded.

Mexico will be measured against United States this Thursday, March 24 at the Aztec stadium looking for your direct ticket to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

