“It’s them or your children”: the video that shows the head of the Wagner mercenary group recruiting Russian prisoners for war

image source, leaked video Caption, Image of Yevgeniy Prigozhin in the video in the Russian prison where he is seen recruiting inmates as mercenaries.

A Russian mercenary boss defended the idea of ​​sending prisoners to fight in the Ukraine war, after a video showed him recruiting in a prison.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said that those who do not want to send convicts to fight should send their own sons.

Leaked footage showed him telling inmates they would be released if they served six months with his group.

The Wagner group is believed to have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014.

In a statement posted on social media after the video went viral, Prigozhin said that if he were in prison he “would dream of” joining Wagner’s group to “pay my debt to the motherland.”

He also added a message for those who do not agree with this type of recruitment: “They are private military companies and prisoners. They or their children: decide for yourselves.”

However, the statement did not explicitly address the video, nor did it admit that it was real.

The UK Ministry of Defense said the prisoner recruitment indicated Russia was suffering from a “critical” shortage of combat infantry troops.

The video, verified by the BBC, would confirm long-standing suspicions about Russia’s possible strategy of increasing troops by recruiting prisoners.

Russian law does not allow prisoners to be released in exchange for military service or work as mercenaries, but Prigozhin said in the video that “no one is ever behind bars” if they serve with the Wagner group.

“If you serve six months, you’re free,” he said. But he warned potential recruits about the consequences of desertion. “If you get to Ukraine and decide it’s not for you, we will execute you,” he added.

The video appears to have been recorded in the prison’s exercise yard. It is not known who filmed it, when or how it was released.

The BBC geolocated the images in a penal colony in the Mari-El republic, in central Russia. Facial recognition tools suggested that the recruiter was Prigozhin, and this was confirmed in parallel by various sources.

The BBC has previously identified links between the group and Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s chef,” so called because he rose from being a restaurateur and caterer to the Kremlin.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Yevgeniy Prigozhin with Vladimir Putin in 2010.

In the past, the Putin ally has denied any connection to the organization.

But in leaked prison video he can be seen telling inmates that he is a “representative of a private war company”.

“Perhaps you heard the name: Wagner Group?” he asked the group of prisoners.

The group, whose origins are unclear, has been deployed in Ukraine, Syria and various African conflicts.