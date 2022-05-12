“It’s time for Canelo’s ‘haters'”: the Russian Dmitry Bivol comes to the defense of the Mexican

In addition to being an undefeated champion and putting on an excellent display against the biggest star in boxing today, Dmitry Bivol is teaching humility. This Tuesday he came out in defense of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in the face of the storm of criticism and questions about the Mexican fighter after his disappointing performance over the weekend in Las Vegas.

In an interview conducted on ‘The DAZN Boxing Show’, the Russian Bivol showed that he has his feet on the ground and does not fly for the fact of having given the great surprise with his convincing victory over Saúl Álvarez, who, on the contrary, did not concede defeat after the unanimous decision against him.

“Do not. He is the legend, still,” Bivol said when asked about the criticism of “Canelo” on social media. “Everyone has their hatersit’s time for the haters of Cinnamon. But he’s still one of the best.”

In the same talk, Bivol, 31, explained why he is willing to give Álvarez a rematch if he wants it, although he clarified that his main goal is another: to become the undisputed 175-pound champion.

Bivol, who dedicated his historic triumph “to all the people in very small towns who want to achieve something in lifewhatever that is, ”he continued with comments of respect for Canelo.

“He has good power, he can compete against anyone in the light heavyweight division. Absolutely, he has enough power,” Bivol said about one of the most talked about topics surrounding the fight, as the man from Guadalajara seemed to lose punching power going up to 175 pounds.

And in a statement that magnifies it, Dmitry Bivol discarded any idea that having defeated Saúl Álvarez now occupies his place in boxing or that he must be among the best pound-for-pound fighters. On the contrary, the Russian stated: “I need more (victories against) big names”.

