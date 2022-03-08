it’s time for the California Special

AMERICAN UNTIL THE MARROW – Is called Ford Mustang California Special the new version of the muscle car that will be offered in Europe exclusively with convertible bodywork. The Ford Mustang represents the American way of making sports cars, with a very strong character, which in this particular version is highlighted by the presence under the hood of a 5-liter V8.

AS IN ’68 – The Ford Mustang California Special, which takes up the name of a special version of ’68 inspired by the prototype of the Shelby GT coupé, is offered with some specific aesthetic customizations. The grille is black with the GT / CS badges in red. The black color is also found in the stripes along the sides of the car, which also feature the GT / CS lettering. The 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels are also specific.

DISTINCTIVE TOUCHES – In the cockpit of the Ford Mustang California Special we find the heated and ventilated leather seats with contrasting red stitching. In the center of the dashboard, under the air vents, is the 8 ”screen of the multimedia system with Sync 3 operating system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no shortage of digital instrumentation visible on a 12 ”panel and various driving assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, collision warning with automatic braking system and lane keeping.

ONLY V8 – Under the hood of the Ford Mustang California Special there is a mighty 5-liter V8 with 450 hp and 529 Nm of torque that can be combined with the 6-speed manual gearbox with Rev Matching (the automatic double-shot in the downshift phase) or 10-speed automatic. The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is 4.5 seconds (4.8 seconds with the manual) and the maximum speed of 250 km / h. You can choose between four different driving modes which are Normal, Sport, Track and Snow / Wet, which act on engine delivery and steering consistency. The dynamic qualities are ensured by a limited slip differential, which is standard, and by the suspension with MagneRide system, which adapts the vehicle’s set-up according to the road conditions.

ONLY CABRIOLET – The Ford Mustang California Special available exclusively with the V8 and as a convertible version with an electrically foldable canvas roof. Prices have not yet been announced.