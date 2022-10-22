It’s time to get off the couch and exercise: 500 million are at risk of developing chronic diseases

Between 2020 and 2030, almost 500 million people will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other chronic diseases attributable to physical inactivity, at a cost of $27 billion annually, if governments do not take urgent action to encourage greater physical activity among their populations, the World Health Organization reported on Wednesday.

In its Global Status of Physical Activity 2022 report, the Organization measures the extent to which governments are implementing recommendations to increase physical activity across all ages and abilities.

Data from 194 countries shows that progress is slow overall and that countries need to speed up the development and implementation of policies to increase physical activity levels and thus prevent disease and reduce the burden on health systems. healthcare providers who are already overburdened.

Among other data, the report highlights that:

less than 50% of the countries have a national physical activity policy, of which less than 40% are operational

only 30% of countries have national physical activity guidelines for all age groups

while almost all countries report a system to monitor physical activity in adults, 75% of countries monitor physical activity among adolescents, and less than 30% monitor physical activity in children under 5 years of age

in policy areas that could encourage active and sustainable transport, only just over 40% of countries have road design standards that make walking and cycling safer

Walking, cycling…

“We need more countries to expand the implementation of policies to help people be more active through walking, cycling, and other sports and physical activities,” said the director general of the Organization when releasing the report.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that “the benefits are hugenot only for the physical and mental health of people, but also for societies and the economy”.

He also pointed out that he hopes that the report will help countries “to build more active, healthy and fair societies for all”.

According to the study, the economic burden of physical inactivity is significant and the cost of treating new cases of chronic disease will reach nearly $300 billion by 2030, about $27 billion annually.

While national policies to address these diseases and physical inactivity have increased in recent years, currently 28% of measures are neither funded nor implemented.

The report further shows that just over 50% of countries have conducted a national communication campaign or organized mass participation physical activity events in the last two years.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has not only brought these initiatives to a standstill, but has also affected the implementation of other policies that have widened inequalities in access and opportunities to participate in physical activity for many communities.

Recommendations to ensure greater activity

The report encourages achieving the global target of a 15% reduction in the prevalence of physical inactivity by 2030.

To help countries increase physical activity, the WHO Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018-2030 sets out 20 policy recommendations.

Such advice includes policies to create safer roads that encourage more active transportation and provide more physical activity programs in essential settings such as schools, primary health care and the workplace.

A critical finding of the report is the existence of significant gaps in global data to track policy progress such as the provision of outdoor public spaces, infrastructure for walking and cycling, or sports and physical education programs in schools.

“We lack globally standardized indicators that measure access to parks, bicycle lanes and pedestrian paths, although we know that data exists in some countries. Consequently, we are unable to report or track the global supply of infrastructure that will facilitate increased physical activity,” said the head of the UN agency’s Physical Activity Unit.

For Fiona Bull, this lack of data “can be a vicious circle”, since being without indicators leads to lack of monitoring and, all too often, to a lack of policy and investment.

“What gets measured gets done, and we still have a long way to go to achieve comprehensive and rigorous monitoring of national performance on physical activity,” he added.

The report invites countries to prioritize physical activity as key to improving health and tackling chronic disease, integrate physical activity into all relevant policies, and develop tools, guidance and training to improve implementation.

“It is good for public health and it makes economic sense to promote more physical activity for everyone,” said Ruediger Krech, director of the Organization’s Department of Health.