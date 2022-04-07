It’s time to reorganize the wardrobe for fall-winter

The weather that has been recorded in recent days forces you to organize your wardrobe for the low temperature season, it is time to take out the stored winter clothes and experiment with different outfits. So here are some ideas chic during these months.

The unstable rains and the drop in temperature are typical of the season, but what to wear? This question is one of the most common in everyday life, and combining looks while feeling comfortable is even quite a challenge.

That’s why we share some tips from fashion experts for this season. The first thing they suggest is to balance between colors and prints, two key points that set trends in this 2022 season.

The pastel colors and the most intense tones such as orange, fuchsia, yellow and Klein blue are the ones that stand out this season, in addition to the inevitable brown in its different shades, an autumn classic.

Leopard, geometric and rhombus prints in coats and cardigans are also mostly suggested by professionals when creating outfits. In addition, they propose to include rain boots and umbrellas in the looks. Finally, complete them with accessories and elements of your choice.

These are some proposals that cannot be missing in the wardrobe:

1.Main garments

All leather, long dresses and those with sequins are the key pieces of this season. The monkeys join workerscargo pants and safari jackets, a trend based on military tones and patch pockets.

2. Padded coats

It is about transferring the comfort of your favorite blanket to the day to day, that comfort of the shelter of the home. They are ideal for when low temperatures occur. This trend is mainly applied in long and short coats, even vests. It could be said that they are the protagonists of winter.

3.Military style

In this season, military garments are making a strong presence all over the world. They are easy to combine, they have a characteristic color and their design army I knowposition yourself as one of the favorites when it comes to winning a fashion battle.

4. Oversized garments

The suits continue to be on the fashion podium, however, this season they show a reinvention with oversize garments, XXL suit trousers, to which are added more feminine outfits such as a satin midi dress or a lingerie top.