It’s today, it’s today! This is what the protagonist of Stuart Little looks like at 31 years old (PHOTOS)

Almost 21 years have passed since the premiere of Stuart Little; however, probably those who saw the film in 1999 still continue to imagine its protagonist as a little boy, despite the fact that he is now over 30 years old.

Jonathan Lipnicki, 31, is the actor who brought George to life, who had to adjust to his new brother, a white mouse named Stuart.

In the film produced by Douglas Wick, Lipnicki won the hearts of millions of viewers thanks to his tender face and captivating smile.

Today that little boy who “was the brother of a mouse” is completely changed; now, in addition to conquering with his smile and tenderness, he does it with his muscles and good deeds.

What does the Stuart Little actor look like today?

Jonathan Lipnicki also acted as a child in the series Meego and Dawson grows up; as well as the films “The Little Vampire” and the sequel to Stuart Little, just three years after the first edition.

In recent years, he has appeared in films including: Circus Kane (Christopher Ray, 2017), Andover (Scott Perlman, 2017), lime light (James Cullen Bressack, 2017) and Broil (Edward Drake, 2020); as well as the series Mr. Student Body President Y roomie.

Off screen, Lipnicki is involved in breast cancer research and fights for animal rights.

In his last photograph published on Instagram, on April 23, the famous appears hugging his dog Denny Lipnicki, who also has social networks, in which he is presumed to be an influencer.

The latest work in acting Jonathan Lipnickiwho will probably always be remembered as George of Stuart Littleit was the movie The Re-Education of Molly Singer, in which he shared credits with Ty Simpkins, Wendie Malick and Britt Robertson.