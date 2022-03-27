It’s today, it’s today! Where and how to watch the Oscars

MAZATLAN.- It is today, it is today! The 94th edition of the Oscar ceremony is ready. This year, the awards ceremony will be fully face-to-face and will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Although the actors are prepared to parade down the red carpet with their dresses and gala suits, that will not free them from the obligation to present a vaccination certificate and up to two negative PCR tests.

Also the guests and companions of these must comply with the same conditions.

The change

In this edition, the ABC network has forced the Hollywood Film Academy to change the format a bit to speed up the ceremony. Eight prizes will be awarded one hour before the start of the television broadcast of the event. The production will then edit the recording of these awards and integrate them into the live broadcast.

The categories are as follows: short documentary, montage, make-up and hairdressing, soundtrack (where Alberto Iglesias competes, for Parallel Mothers), production design, animated short (another category with a Spanish presence, thanks to The Windshield Wiper, by Alberto Mielgo ), short of fiction and sound.

Who will present?

As is their custom, the award ceremony will feature several celebrities who will be in charge of announcing and handing out the statuettes to the winners.

These will be: Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Pérez, Youn Yuh-jung, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Kelly Slater, Halle Bailey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Shaun White, Stephanie Beatriz, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong’o, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Where can I see them and what time?

The 94th edition of the Oscars will start promptly at 7:00 p.m., although the red carpet will begin two and a half hours earlier (4:30 p.m.). In the case of Mexico, both events can be seen through the TNT channel – for those who have pay TV – or on TV Azteca, where the red carpet will begin half an hour later (5:00 p.m.).

The Oscar wants to recover audience this year