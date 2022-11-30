“It’s too much for my heart”: Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged? We don’t even know if it’s true, but everyone’s getting carried away

Between Tom Holland and Zendaya, it’s a beautiful love story that continues. After rumors at the time of the first Spiderman where they gave each other the reply, the two actors were finally grilled in full kisses in the summer of 2021 by the paparazzi. “One of the downsides of fame is that your private life is no longer yours and a moment that you thought was between two people who love each other very much is now a moment shared with the whole world. I have always wanted to keep my private life private as I already share so much of my life with the world“had confided the actor about these stolen photos.

Since then, everything has been rosy between them, even if some rumors continue to circulate. After denying being pregnant, the actressEuphoria and Dunes would have just passed a new stage with her lover.

Engagement rumors for Tom Holland and Zendaya

According to the latest rumors of the moment, Tom Holland and Zendaya have an important new project: marriage! Several Twitter accounts have announced that the two lovers would have even taken a new step by getting engaged recently. A rumor that is surely part of recent statements from a source close to the couple. “They both want to settle down and plan a real future together‘ one person told US Weekly.

The web is racing

If the information of the couple’s engagement is obviously to be taken with a grain of salt, that does not prevent the fans from being already fully into the idea of ​​a future marriage. On Twitter, a lot of Internet users were excited, happy with this possible future union between Tom Holland and Zendaya. “Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged, it’s too much for my heart“; “Zendaya and Tom Holland they got engaged it’s so cute” or “Zendaya and Tom, my parents, are engaged?“they wrote on the social network: