‘It’s top secret, they don’t tell Luigi anything’

In recent years, thanks to the leak danger always around the corner, we have been accustomed to a growing level of secrecy on the part of production companies: the rule applies not only to Marvel Cinematic Universe and the like, but also to apparently more harmless films such as the one on Super Mario announced a few months ago.

While the producer defends Chris Pratt from the perplexities of the fans, in fact, Charlie Day spoke of the secrecy imposed by the production about the script of the project: the actor, who in the new animated film will lend his voice to Luigi, has in fact admitted that he knows practically nothing about it.

“I will play Luigi and in fact I was recording some things just this morning, I would love to reveal something to you but it’s all really top secret stuff … I don’t know anything … Mario probably knows something, but they say nothing to Luigi“were the words of the actor of Pacific Rim and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

One thing is certain, therefore: whether Day tells the truth or not, ours is already perfectly embodying the eternal second syndrome that has always afflicted poor Luigi, at least in the imagination of the fans! Good sign? We’ll see! Meanwhile, let’s see how Anya Taylor-Joy is preparing for the role of Peach.