“It’s tough, but I have to deal with not being a starter for the Mets.”

Dominican Robinson Canó will face the 2022 season with the New York Mets with great humility, especially after returning from his second suspension for the use of prohibited substances.
Canó will join a reinforced team, with a new owner and with the possibility of having turns at the bat, above all, as a universal designated hitter, since Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar will be the team’s second basemen in the first exchange.
“It’s tough, but it’s something I have to deal with. I’m just going to be ready to go on the field every day no matter the situation or whatever role the manager assigns me. I’m going to be ready to contribute,” Cano said. to the New York Post.
“If any player needs advice or help with something, I’ll be there,” he added.