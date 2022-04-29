Entertainment

its transformation over the years

    If you are nostalgic for the 2000s, possibly in your day you were a real fan of her for her role in ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘Honey’ or ‘Sin City’ and, of course, her appearances on the red carpet, which became a true style icon. In them, she wore all the trends that today constitute the ‘Y2K’ aesthetic, so yes, we are not hiding if we tell you that, indeed, Jessica Alba and her 2000s looks They are a perfect reference to inspire us.

    The actress retired from the cinema in 2008, at the height of her career, to dedicate herself to her family due to various health problems she experienced with the pregnancy of her first daughter, Honor. He decided to prioritize what was most important to her. However, she reinvented herself and today she turns 41 as a mother of three children and creator of her own cosmetics brand, ‘The Honest Company’, which in 2015 positioned her on the ‘Forbes’ list as one of the women with the greatest fortune. Now, we can not forget that ‘celeb’ who came to be considered the sexiest in the world.

    beverly hills, ca october 6 actress jessica alba attends the apt pupil beverly hills premiere on october 6, 1998 at the academy of motion picture arts sciences in beverly hills, california photo by ron galella, ltdron galella collection via getty images

    Jessica Alba at the premiere of ‘Act Pupil’, in 1998.

    Rum Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

    For this reason, to celebrate her anniversary, we have reviewed her transformation because, although the essence remains, Jessica Alba is a chameleon and has changed a lot over the years, following the trends of the moment, of course, but above all, through her hair: we’ve seen her blonde, very dark, with bangs, with a ‘Rachel’ cut… There’s nothing she hasn’t tried, and here we are to prove it.

    beverly hills, california march 27 jessica alba attends the 2022 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on march 27, 2022 in beverly hills, california photo by karwai tanggetty images

    Jessica Alba at the Oscars, 2022.

    Karwai TangGetty Images

    If you want to know more about the evolution of Jessica Alba, hit the ‘play’!

