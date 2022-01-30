its transparent look wins fans over

In the last few hours it seems that the most famous pop stars in the world are bringing out their darker side. An example? Obviously the singer Katy Perry who on the occasion of the recording of the promo for theL Saturday Night Live shared a shot on her Instagram profile where she can be admired in all her glory wearing a black Mugler bodysuit, designed by Tatiana Waterford. The look, which seems to have channeled Morticia Adams and Catwoman into it, is truly enchanting even if it leaves very little room for imagination, thanks to the play of transparencies designed by the designer.

READ ALSO> Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to surprise Georgina: a breathtaking birthday

Bold details cut out around the bodice, tuxedo-style sleeves and a tailored pant that went all the way through her and dizzying black heels: here is the look sported by the unstoppable Katy Perry on his Instagram profile on the occasion of the promo for Saturday Night Live. An outfit that has certainly not gone unnoticed but that has indeed attracted a lot of attention from its fans and the media, so much so that it has won thousands of hearts and comments in a few hours.

READ ALSO> For the Maneskin the rise continues: another pop star begins to follow Damiano on Instagram

To stand out, in addition to the carved bodice, also the long black hair for a return to the past that Katy Perry has long coveted. It’s a come back to when the pop star sang to the tune of Wade Awake, with wavy blue hair, bringing out his darkest soul. As we said, it is therefore a return to her origins which in any case does not prevent her from showing her screaming shapes, despite the fact that she has become a mother for just over a year.

READ ALSO> Elodie, the latest shooting is crazy: diva photos accompany the story of her story

Katy Perry is always sexier: her transparent look conquers the fans

To accompany the look a inevitable red lipstick fire which enriches the outfit making the always amazing Katy Perry even more rude. Not only her fans but also many faces from the world of entertainment, who filled the pop star with compliments, appreciated her screaming shots. But no more chatter! The time has come to enjoy some shots taken from the promo deL Saturday Night Live.