“It’s unacceptable”: Erik ten Hag denounces the behavior of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo never stops talking. While rumors have been swirling about his future since the start of the summer, the Portuguese number 7 made his return in a friendly match last Sunday against Rayo Vallecano. His departure from the stadium, even before the end of the match, caused a stir.

“I certainly don’t condone it. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and we have to stay until the end,” Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag clearly reacted. After leaving the pitch against Rayo Vallecano, Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford well before the final whistle. On the images of his departure, the Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot is also visible, he who did not participate in the meeting.

Acclaimed by Old Trafford

Absent from Manchester United’s pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club this summer, according to multiple sources. But he finally played again in the jersey of the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano. Leading the team in the warm-up, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was warmly cheered by Old Trafford supporters.