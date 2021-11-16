“It’s unbelievable, he’s a cyborg or he’s cloned”

Among the pages of Will Smith’s recently published autobiography, we read that Tom Cruise was seen by the actor as an example to follow and overcome.

It is full of stories, thoughts, opinions and indiscretions the autobiography of Will Smith, published in bookstores around the world a few days ago. Simply titled Will, which in English also means “will” (hence the Italian subtitle The power of the will), the book tells the artistic and personal growth of the actor, rapper and global icon. Smith he lays bare for the first time with a courageous, sincere and inspiring memoir. Among the many interesting passages, there is one that relates to his desire to become a world film star in the mid-90s, when he was still a young actor starring in a successful sitcom, Willy – The Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith asked Stallone, Schwarzenegger and Willis for advice on how to become a movie star

The actor recalls, between the pages of the book, that he asked for advice from Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger And Bruce Willis (which at the time were in partnership with restaurants Planet Hollywood) on how to become one movie star. Schwarzenegger said to him: “You are not a movie star if you are only successful in America, you are not a movie star until every person in every country on Earth knows who you are. You have to travel to every part of the planet, shake every hand, kiss every child Think of yourself as a politician you are running for the position of World’s Greatest Movie Star“.

Will Smith writes that he has taken the instructions of Schwarzy very seriously and to have studied very carefully. “I noticed that actors don’t like to travel, meet the press, promote their films and I thought it was crazy” explains the actor who together with his manager James Lassiter he had done research and found that the presence of a star in a foreign country for a few days, close to the theatrical release of one of his films, clearly contributed to generating more box office receipts.

Will Smith struggled to imitate tireless Tom Cruise with fans on the red carpet

With one eye on the stats and one eye on its competitors, Smith began studying the promotional tours of the one who was at the top of the list (and relatively still is) of the greatest Hollywood movie stars: Tom Cruise. “I silently monitored all the activities that Tom did around the world. When I arrived in a foreign country, I asked the local coordinators to let me do the same activities he did to which I personally added a couple of hours more for each city touched. I tried but it was something incredibly tiring, “he says Smith, who paled when he received information about the new tours of Cruise, much to say about him “either he’s a cyborg or there are at least six of Tom’s”. “Four and a half hours on the red carpet in Paris, London, Tokyo … In Berlin Tom had literally signed every single autograph until there was only one person left to want it” continues Smith, “he was the absolute best in Hollywood for promotional activities.”

Not being able to beat Cruise, Will Smith he understood that music could help him. The idea of ​​setting up a small stage at the premieres of his films on which he could perform as a rapper / singer was a winning one. Fans doubled until an event in London had to be suspended because the square had been overrun by ten thousand people. “This Tom couldn’t do it and neither could Arnold, Bruce or Sylvester. I had found my way to go from show news to headlines and when that happens, you’re no longer a movie star, you’re a cultural phenomenon.”

Below the trailer for A winning family – King Richard, the latest film with Will Smith out in our cinemas on January 13th.