“It’s unbelievably painful”: Viola Davis comments on criticism of her portrayal of Michelle Obama | TV and Show

The actress spoke with the BBC after many destroyed her on social media for her portrayal of the former first lady of the United States.

Last week the streaming platform Paramount+ premiered The First Lady. However, in recent days, social networks have focused on the controversy over various criticisms of Viola Davis’s workresponsible for interpreting Michelle Obama.

And it is that the winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress did not get the result he is accustomed to in his acclaimed film history, even coming to be considered his worst work.

So, many pointed out that the gestures he uses to play the former first lady are not similar to the real.

Specifically, they pointed to how you purse your lips around fiction, in an attempt to mimic Obama’s gestures. However, many felt that it was overused, even pointing out that it looked like a parody of Michelle Obama.

It was then that Davis shared with the BBC his reaction to the public scrutiny, noting that it is “unbelievably painful when people say negative things about your work”.

Still, he acknowledged that criticism it was part of the segments of his work. “It is painful, but not everything is going to be an award-worthy performance”he added.

It was in this that Davis assured that “criticism is absolutely useless. And I’m not saying that to be rude either.”

In that, he assured that the critics “always They feel like they’re telling you something you don’t know.”. “Somehow they think you’re surrounded by people who are lying to you, so they want to tell you the truth and so they have that opportunity to be cruel,” she said.

In any case, Viola Davis did not refer specifically to the criticism received for the gesture she makes in imitation of Obama.

In the middle of the month, the actress admitted to being scared of this new interpretation. “There is a lot of fear that it will ruin my interpretation of Michelle Obama. She is an icon. Everyone knows what it looks like and what it sounds like, so I’m absolutely terrified.”declared to Vanity Fair.