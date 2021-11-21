It’s up to Lozano but Spalletti thinks of two other solutions

Napoli football – Lozano could start starting against Inter but it would be the only solution that Luciano Spalletti has thought of.

He does not want to hear about doubts, he demands that he does not lower his head: “We will go to Milan only with our certainty about what we have produced so far, the qualities of our players and the thousands of people who support us”.

Without Ounas and Politano, it should be up to Lozano who only finished the finish with his teammates, he was the last to return for the players involved in their respective solutions. “The problems never end but also the solutions”, explained Spalletti who, in fact, considering the many commitments that await Napoli, is also thinking of other ideas for the right zone of the attack like Elmas or Zielinski.