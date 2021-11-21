Sports

It’s up to Lozano but Spalletti thinks of two other solutions

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Short

It's up to Lozano but Spalletti thinks of two other solutions given the many commitments

Politano out due to covid, Lozano warms up his engines against Inter but the coach is also thinking of two other solutions in view of the next match

Napoli football – Lozano could start starting against Inter but it would be the only solution that Luciano Spalletti has thought of.

Lozano holder against Inter

He does not want to hear about doubts, he demands that he does not lower his head: “We will go to Milan only with our certainty about what we have produced so far, the qualities of our players and the thousands of people who support us”.

Without Ounas and Politano, it should be up to Lozano who only finished the finish with his teammates, he was the last to return for the players involved in their respective solutions. “The problems never end but also the solutions”, explained Spalletti who, in fact, considering the many commitments that await Napoli, is also thinking of other ideas for the right zone of the attack like Elmas or Zielinski.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Giampaolo Sampdoria, possible return? The technician is waiting for Ferrero

2 weeks ago

Sport on TV: the ATP Finals, the first day

1 week ago

he is the second best midfielder at Fantasy Football

2 weeks ago

Euroleague, Milan wins the battle with Barcelona and is alone first | News

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button