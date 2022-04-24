‘It’s very confusing’; Fernando Ortiz after Diego Valdés disallowed goal

Jorge Rosales

Monterey / 23.04.2022 21:46:06





After the controversial play in the first half, in which the referee Fernando Hernández annulled a controversial goal to America, the DT Fernando Ortiz said that it is not up to him to fix what happenedbut the explanation was confusing.

“In the position that I am I don’t see that there is any faultwhen one analyzes I will give my opinion, they told us that they gave the authorization to charge, Nahuel fell, it was not clear. There will be the parties that will have to judge these situations so that they don’t happen again, because it’s confusing for the coaches,” he said.

In the play it was seen that the whistle gave the authorization to the Chilean to collect, but Nahuel Guzmán threw himself asking for medical assistance and stopped the play, for which he invalidated the goal of the azulcrema footballer.

About the tactical work he implemented, El Tano commented that he sought to work for the feline attack frontsince he believes that they are very individual and it even seems that they could have scored more goals.

“We knew that they had individualities that stood out, the attack front is very individualistic, we managed to contain that great attack that Tigres has and not deserve the potential as a team. They have a smart coach, we knew how to annul, we knew how to convert and we were able to convert more”, he added.

