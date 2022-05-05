“It’s very humiliating”, Raúl Velasco ended up looking for a job after the end of “Always on Sunday”

Raúl Velasco was the most important man in the entertainment industry in Mexico for almost three decades, however, when he finished “Always on Sunday” had to knock on several doors to try to get back into the ring, however, this was not an easy task because nobody gave him the opportunity to return to television and the driver himself came to describe this stage of his life as something extremely humiliating.

The last broadcast of “Always on Sunday” occurred on April 19, 1998, however, the show’s decline began in the early 1990s when Raúl Velasco began to experience various medical problems who were deteriorating their health and therefore included Rebecca de Alba and her daughter Karina as part of the team of drivers, so the controversial driver voluntarily lost prominence.

The absences of Raúl Velasco in “Always on Sunday” they were becoming more and more frequent and prolonged, so the iconic program was also losing popularity and this situation was combined with significant changes in the management of Televisa, who suggested shortening the program’s broadcast time, a situation that bothered the driver and decided to end his relationship with the television station.

“Always on Sunday” was on the air from 1969 to 1998. Photo: Special

Raúl Velasco had to look for work

Once “Always on Sunday” went off the air, Raúl Velasco found himself face to face with the unemployed and as he himself confessed, he went through an extremely complicated stage because he had to put aside his ego to knock on different doors and ask for new opportunities to return to television.

“You have to get off your pedestal, be humble and ask for a job, it’s horrible that after being who you are, after having done what you’ve done, you arrive and say ‘hey, I need a job’ and more downright that they tell you ‘you know what, right now, let me see what we can do’, the classic outings, It’s very humiliating if I see it from that point of view.” These were the words of the driver who could never have a new television program and only returned to a tribute that they paid him a few months before his death in 2006.

It is worth mentioning that, according to some of the driver’s friends, Raúl Velasco was in depression for some time due to this situationNevertheless, with the passage of time he was able to recover and made some radio programs, wrote some books and took time to exercise, in addition, he also dedicated himself to enjoying his family.

KEEP READING:

This was the controversial time that Raúl Velasco launched himself against an LGBT+ character in Siempre en Domingo; apologized | VIDEO

Raúl Velasco: This was the controversial debut of Stephanie Salas in “Always on Sunday”