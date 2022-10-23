Entertainment

“It’s very liberating” We learned that Drew Barrymore loves to be naked

The 47-year-old actress – who is currently single but has daughters, frankyeight, and Olivenine, with her ex-husband Will koppelman– explained that when she is alone at home she finds “very liberating” to walk around naked.

Speaking in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’said: “I also have to say that if I have a moment alone in my apartment and my kids have gone to their parents’ house or no one is around, I’ll lock all the doors and walk around naked. It feels like the most liberating act I can do.” do”.

