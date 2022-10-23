“It’s very liberating” We learned that Drew Barrymore loves to be naked

The 47-year-old actress – who is currently single but has daughters, frankyeight, and Olivenine, with her ex-husband Will koppelman– explained that when she is alone at home she finds “very liberating” to walk around naked.

Speaking in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’said: “I also have to say that if I have a moment alone in my apartment and my kids have gone to their parents’ house or no one is around, I’ll lock all the doors and walk around naked. It feels like the most liberating act I can do.” do”.

Meanwhile, the star ’50 First Dates’ previously stated that he could “spend years” without having sex and, more recently, explained that he has “very different feelings about intimacy” Now than when I was much younger.

In a blog post, he said: “I’m sure there was a time in my life when six months might have seemed extreme, but now I’m on the other side of that. At almost 48 years old, I have very different feelings about intimacy than when I grew up. I didn’t have role model parents! to follow and committed to people in an adult way from a tender age! I was looking for companionship! Validation! Excitement! Pleasure! Hedonism! Fun! And adventures!, because I can’t get into the time machine and change my history. So now I choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I lived! I lived a very rich and fulfilling life. However, after two children and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of changing my approach when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters.