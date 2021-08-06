IT’S WAR BETWEEN THE KARDASHIAN/JENNER SISTERS • MVC Magazine

A story that once again turns into satire: the sisters of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, live on constant quarrels with each other. First it was Kourtney Vs. Khloe, then Kourtney Vs. Kim and now Kim Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner !

In fact, it seems that there is an air of storm between the sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (we all noticed that in the birthday photos of Kim’s 40th birthday there was all the clan except his sister Kylie) and to unleash it, as always, they were economic issues. Yes, the two repeatedly cited at the top of the rankings of the richest young women in the world, seem to live the status of Billionaires in a very different way. But what happened?

​

According to what sources close to both tell us, it seems that the older sister is rather annoyed and opposed to how the younger sister squanders money, especially after buying his last home from more than $30 million to Hidden Hills. The purchase seems to have been made after the scandal launched by Forbes on the fact that, contrary to what the magazine claimed until just before, Kylie Jenner it’s not really a billionaire. The accusation by sister Kim was in fact that of having sinned of presumption and having behaved in a somewhat Rough, giving the news of such a huge purchase immediately after the scandal.

For its part Kylie counters by saying that Kim is actually just jealous and embittered by her sister’s success and wealth. Although, other sources close to Kylie claim not only that more than one people are accusing her of one poor management of finances, but that kylie is so self-centered that she does not accept criticism from anyone.

Loading... Advertisements