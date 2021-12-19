It’s War with the SEC Pending the August 31st Dead-Line

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs are at loggerheads over the SEC’s lawsuit against the makers of the altcoin Ripple (XRP). The lawyers representing Ripple have contested the generalized use of certain regulations by the SEC to protect information deemed sensitive by the defense, but which cannot be used by the defense during the litigation, as it pertains to matters involving government political decisions. . In short, the SEC accuses Ripple Labs of not equating the XRP sales to an offer of securities, accusation that – if proven – could set a very dangerous precedent for all companies involved in mining and trading of cryptocurrency.

Breaking-news anxiety is attracting investors

August 31 will be an important date not only for the cause itself, but also to assess what the impact of the Legislator’s decisions will be on the trend of Ripple. Depending on what happens that day, the future of XRP will likely be decided. In fact, on the 31st the deadline for the presentation of the facts by the defense expires. The SEC wants to “force the production of internal and inter-agency documents,” according to attorney James Filan. The parties in these days would be moving “jointly for a short extension of the deadline […] until November 12, 2021 “. That said, it is understandable that as the August 31 deadline approaches, investors are becoming anxious.

Where is the price going in the meantime? Sideways. During last month’s rally, XRP was up 142% with prices quickly moving from $ 0.5 to $ 1.2, before developing a broad adjustment with the 14.5% decline seen between August 16-17. It was this last decline that marked the beginning of the lateral movement on the charts that continues to this day. Surprisingly, this impending breaking news anxiety has somehow attracted more investors to the market. Active addresses recorded a steady growth throughout the month of August from 10k to 21.6k. This has also helped to improve Ripple’s MVRV ratio, i.e. the ratio between market value and realized value, which at the time of going to press is at the most of the last 3 months.

Keep reading

Meanwhile, Ripple expands to Asia

Although bullish investor sentiment is currently looking a little fatigued, the high development activity of the XRP network is sparking market interest. Ripple Labs is in fact continuing to expand its operations in the South Asian market. The company recently added Global Money Express, the leading money-transfer agency operating in South Korea to its list of clients, and a joint venture with SBI Holdings to create the “SBI Ripple Asia”.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: