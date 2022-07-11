“It’s worth nothing without adults”

Juana Carretero and Constancio Medrano López.

The plan against childhood obesity recently presented by the Government of Spain has been well received by Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, since “The focus is put” in a health problem that has been triggered by the pandemic. However, this initiative suffers from several characteristics that “the away from reality” and he iseffect of the measures run the risk of being diluted as it is not included in a “national plan” that covers all ages.

“It is too idealistic, with many purposes, but far from reality. It will be difficult to settle it on a day-to-day basis. It is good that obesity prevention is focused and given many means, since it is the most important thing, but it must be part of a more ambitious plan. It’s worth nothing attack childhood obesity if we don’t attack her in the rest of the segments of the population”, claims Juana Carretero Gómez, first vice president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

In this sense, the internist gives the following example: “If a child lives in a mesogenic environment and we try to make the child move at school and eat better, but later at home he has problems eating well or the environment of his home is mesogenic is more complicated”.

Pediatrician Constancio Medrano López, president of the Spanish Society of Pediatric Cardiology and Congenital Heart Diseases (Secpcc), also considers “great news” that childhood obesity is a priority for the General State Budgets (PGE) of 2023, since “it is necessary that these types of pathologies are focused from childhood to prevent them”.

Both experts acknowledge that the economic contribution must be important to adapt all the measures so that a correct diet is given and the centers have good sports facilities so that the children play sports.

A plan without health protagonism

Likewise, Medrano López explains to this medium that “the six strategic lines defended by the Strategic Plan for the Reduction of Childhood Obesity (2022-2030) are sufficient, and each and every one of them is equally important, from physical activity and sport to creating a cultural shift towards healthy lifestyles.

However, he also argues that he has fallen short. “The field where childhood obesity is best prevented is the health, always with a good Primary Care nurse and paediatrician, so that they make those families aware of all these strategic lines on a day-to-day basis”.

A feeling that Carretero shares: “It is good to attack childhood obesity, but it must be recognized that obesity is a disease and attack it both in children and in adults. So We would be much more successful.”

In this sense, Medrano López points out that “also more education is neededso it is necessary iintegrate health into educational programs as a subject in schools. With these kinds of boosts, you’re not just going to see results in childhood, but also in the general population 50 years from now.”

Little hope for reduction in childhood obesity

Another of the most striking issues is that despite the fact that the powers depend on the autonomous communities, the plan has not counted on them to adapt it to their characteristics. “A national plan is made and within the document it is specified that the plan may serve as a basis for the specific plans of each CCAA. It should have been born already adapted to each community and that each one had participated in its elaboration. It is obvious that physical activity and the possibilities of doing it outdoors they are not the same in one territory as in another”, Claims Carter.

All these reasons lead the internist to haver “Little” hope that childhood obesity will be reduced with this plan. “It is very good that the pivot plan on educational centers and that from there it comes out that children eat better, have more hours of physical education and more extracurricular hours to do sports, but it should have been designed for each educational area based on the resources that you have and that the follow-up of the actions are easier to carry out. Each center will have more or less hours and a budget”, explains the internist.