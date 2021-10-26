ITTV returns to Los Angeles

After the success at the Venice Film Festival, ITTV – Italian Television Festival, founded and directed by Good Girls Planet by Valentina Martelli (CEO), Cristina Scognamillo and Francesca Scorcucchi, returns to Los Angeles from 30 October to 2 November 2021. One of the first events in attendance in the United States.

A rich program of contents starting with International premiere of “Pinocchio and Friends” of Rainbow Group, founded by Iginio Straffi to whom the Kinéo / ITTV Award, an award born from the partnership between the historic award conceived by Rosetta Sannelli and ITTV.

After the awards in recent years assigned to Paolo Sorrentino, Nils Hartmann, Martha De Laurentiis, Mads Mikkelsen and, this year in Venice to Andrea Scrosati, this year’s ITTV Awards underline the versatility of three excellences of the audiovisual and music world, known all over the world: Tiziano Ferro, Valeria Golino And Joe Bastianich.

Pinocchio and his friends will be the protagonists of the family evening that will open the event in the square of Little Italy in San Pedro where other contents of the Marche animation house famous all over the world will be screened for creating the Winx fairies. Also on the bill 44 Cats, the short Thousands by Cinzia Angelini in qualification for the Oscars and a selection of ILBE Group products: Puffins, web-series focused on the adventures lived by Johnny Puff (with the voice of Johnny Depp), which will be followed by the screening of some episodes of Arctic Friends.

ITTV’s program of events then includes a day, at the NeueHouse in Hollywood, dedicated to the leaders of the American audiovisual industry with special screenings of teasers, clips and trailers. US executives will be able to see a significant selection of the best Italian TV series thanks to Fremantle, Sky, RAI Fiction, Cattleya – part of ITV Studios – including Carosello Carosone, Leonardo, Don’t leave me, Gomorra (5 season), Petra (1 season), Domina, Anna Romulus (1 season) and Diavoli.

“This year we wanted to give a space both to the world of animation, with the first evening dedicated to the best Italian productions and open to the public, and to the independent content of Italian talents working in the United States – he says. Valentina Martelli co founder and CEO of ITTV -. A band that tells the story of social change well. What they make – documentaries, shorts, TV series or web – has artistic value but also commercial potential ”.

In fact, at the festival the following will be presented:

Iron by Beppe Tufarulo, available on the Amazon platform, is the unfiltered story of the life of the musician Tiziano Ferro, one of the most beloved Italian performers in the world.

One of Us by Chiara Tilesi stages the exceptional stories of great Italian women living in the United States. Among these the actress Stefania Spampinato and the social entrepreneur and philanthropist Elisa Sednaoui.

Giving back generation also by Chiara Tilesi, the debut of the TaTaTu platform on social issues, starring among others Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev.

The Portrait Artist: Don Bachardy by Tina Mascara and Guido Santi, tells the complex story of the artist Don Bachardy, one of the last living great portrait painters and companion of the novelist Christopher Isherwood. Next One by Guglielmo Poggi and Marta Pozzan tells about the violence and abuse of women in the fashion and entertainment industry.

MY also by Marta Pozzan, deals with the issues of modern romantic relationships.

Body to body by Maria Iovine is the story of the battles and victories faced by the Paralympic champion Veronica Yoco Plebani.

Our Dad, Danielle by Sarah King, is the story of a professional who, at the age of 57, faces the hard-fought decision to become a woman in conservative Texas.

The screenings will be followed by two moments of in-depth analysis: From Home Video to the Web TV conversation with the manufacturer Vin Di Bona and the distributor Niccolò Messina, and the panel Opening Boundaries Part 2 with Ted Miller, Head of Global Television at Creative Artists Agency CAA; Matteo Perale, co-founder of Wiip; Lena Roklin, Talent Manager- Luber Roklin Entertainment; Lorenzo De Maio, Lorenzo De Maio, Pres. De Maio Entertainment; Matt Brennan, Los Angeles Times TV critic and Jeremy Spiegel, ExtraTV executive producer.

An important space will also be reserved for collaboration with ENIT National Tourism Agency, with Toscana Film Commission And Veneto Film Commission, for the promotion of the Italian territory, of course, the set and protagonist of many TV series and films.

ITTV will end with the red carpet and the award ceremony on the rooftop of Eataly Los Angeles, an event organized in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles. “I believed in this initiative from the very beginning,” he says Silvia Key, Consul General of Italy. “An Italian TV festival in Los Angeles was long overdue and perfectly responds to the growing interest of Los Angeles audiences and producers in our content. ITTV promotes our TV but also our authentic products, lifestyles and territories ”.

“In a short time ITTV has become one of the most important American events for the Italian audiovisual – he declares Marco Testa, President of Armando Testa Group – and we are very proud and happy to be part of it again this year. Promoting the value of creativity with ideas that make a difference, in cinema, on the web, in branded content, in TV series, and in advertising of course, is what moves us every day. And with a pinch of IT factor, it is undeniable that every storytelling has a different flavor. So enjoy IT, and believe IT! “

ITTV was created and produced by Good Girls Planet founders Valentina Martelli (CEO), Cristina Scognamillo and Francesca Scorcucchi, together with Marco Testa Los Angeles.