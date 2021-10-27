ITTV, the Italian Television Festival, returns to Los Angeles

After the success at the Venice Film Festival, ITTV – Italian Television Festival, founded and directed by Good Girls Planet from Valentina Martelli (CEO), Cristina Scognamillo And Francesca Scorcucchi, go back to Los Angeles from 30 October to 2 November 2021. One of the first events in attendance in the United States.

A rich program of contents starting with International premiere of “Pinocchio and Friends” of Rainbow Group, founded by Iginio Straffi, to whom the Kinéo / ITTV Award, an award born from the partnership between the historic award conceived by Rosetta Sannelli and ITTV.

After the awards in recent years assigned to Paolo Sorrentino, Nils Hartmann, Martha De Laurentiis, Mads Mikkelsen and, this year in Venice to Andrea Scrosati, this year’s ITTV Awards underline the versatility of three excellences in the audiovisual world and of music, known all over the world: Tiziano Ferro, Valeria Golino and Joe Bastianich.

Pinocchio and his friends will be the protagonists of the family evening that will open the event in the square of Little Italy in San Pedro where other contents of the Marche animation house famous all over the world for creating the Winx fairies will be screened.

Also on the bill 44 Cats, the short Thousands by Cinzia Angelini in qualification for the Oscars and a selection of ILBE Group products: Puffins, web-series focused on the adventures lived by Johnny Puff (with the voice of Johnny Depp), which will be followed by the screening of some episodes of Arctic Friends.

The program of events

The ITTV program of events then includes a day, at the NeueHouse in Hollywood, dedicated to the executives of the American audiovisual industry with special screenings of teasers, clips and trailers. US executives will be able to see a significant selection of the best Italian TV series thanks to Fremantle, Sky, RAI Fiction, Cattleya – part of ITV Studios – including Carosello Carosone, Leonardo, Don’t leave me, Gomorra (5 season), Petra (1 season), Domina, Anna Romulus (1 season) and Diavoli.

“This year we wanted to give a space both to the world of animation, with the first evening dedicated to the best Italian productions and open to the public, and to the independent contents of Italian talents working in the United States – he says. Valentina Martelli co founder and CEO of ITTV -. A band that tells the story of social change well. What they make – documentaries, shorts, TV series or web – has artistic value but also commercial potential ”.

Great stories told on the screens

In fact, at the festival the following will be presented: Iron by Beppe Tufarulo, available on the platform Amazon, is the unfiltered story of the life of the musician Tiziano Ferro, one of the most beloved Italian performers in the world. One of Us by Chiara Tilesi stages the exceptional stories of great Italian women living in the United States. Among these the actress Stefania Spampinato and the social entrepreneur and philanthropist Elisa Sednaoui. Giving back generation, also by Chiara Tilesi, debut of the platform TaTaTu on social issues, sees protagonists among others Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev.

Art, current events, sports and battles

It’s still, The Portrait Artist: Don Bachardy, by Tina Mascara and Guido Santi, tells the complex story of the artist Don Bachardy, one of the last living great portrait painters and companion of novelist Christopher Isherwood. Next One by Guglielmo Poggi and Marta Pozzan tells about the violence and abuse of women in the fashion and entertainment industry. MY also by Marta Pozzan, deals with the issues of modern romantic relationships. Body to body by Maria Iovine is the story of the battles and victories faced by the Paralympic champion Veronica Yoco Plebani. Our Dad, Danielle by Sarah King, is the story of a professional who, at the age of 57, faces the hard-fought decision to become a woman in conservative Texas.

The moments of in-depth study

The screenings will be followed by two moments of in-depth analysis: From Home Video to Web Tv, conversation with the producer Vin Di Bona and the distributor Niccolò Messina, and the panel Opening Boundaries Part 2 with Ted Miller, Head of Global Television at Creative Artists Agency CAA; Matteo Perale, co-founder of Wiip; Lena Roklin, Talent Manager- Luber Roklin Entertainment; Lorenzo De Maio, Lorenzo De Maio, Pres. De Maio Entertainment; Matt Brennan, Los Angeles Times TV Critic and Jeremy Spiegel, ExtraTV Executive Producer.

An important space will also be reserved for collaboration with ENIT National Tourism Agency, with Toscana Film Commission and Veneto Film Commission, for the promotion of the Italian territory, naturally set and protagonist in turn of many TV series and films.

The award ceremony and the conclusions

ITTV will end with the red carpet and the awards ceremony on the rooftop of Eataly Los Angeles event organized in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles. “I believed in this initiative from the very beginning,” he says Silvia Key, Consul General of Italy.

“An Italian TV festival in Los Angeles was long overdue and perfectly responds to the growing interest of Los Angeles audiences and producers in our content. ITTV promotes our TV but also our authentic products, lifestyles and territories ”.

An appointment with Italian creativity

“In a short time ITTV has become one of the most important American events for the Italian audiovisual – he declares Marco Testa, Armando Testa Group President – and we are very proud and happy to be part of it again this year. Promoting the value of creativity with ideas that make a difference, in cinema, on the web, in branded content, in TV series, and in advertising of course, is what moves us every day. And with a pinch of IT factor, it is undeniable that every storytelling has a different flavor. So enjoy IT, and believe IT! “

ITTV was created and produced by Good Girls Planet founders Valentina Martelli (CEO), Cristina Scognamillo and Francesca Scorcucchi, together with Marco Testa Los Angeles.

Who are the partners of the event

Main Partner of ITTV FESTIVAL 2021 is ENIT, the Italian National Agency for Tourism and the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles, in collaboration with theItalian Cultural Institute of Los Angeles (IICLA), Little Italy – San Pedro, Toscana Film Commission and Veneto Film Commission.

Partners: Fremantle, Rainbow, Rai Ragazzi, Sky, ILBE Group, Persol, Kinéo, FeST, D-HUB Studios, IbiscusMedia, Sardegna Film Commission and sponsors Eataly Los Angeles, Ferrarini, Bindi North America, Consorzio Parmigiano Reggiano, Di Stefano Premium Italian Cheese and Landi Renzo USA.

Media partner: Los Angeles Times, Extra TV, Cinecittanews.it, FRED Film Radio, MYMovies, Rivista del Cinematografo and Kika Press & Media.

ITTV enjoys the patronage of: APA – Audiovisual Producers Association, IACCW – Italy America Chamber of Commerce West, ITA – Italian Trade Agency, Nuovo IMAIE – The Rights of Artists, RaiFiction, SIAE – Italian Society of Authors and Publishers.

What is Good Girls Planet

Good Girls Planet was founded by Valentina Martelli, Cristina Scognamillo and Francesca Scorcucchi with the aim of promoting and rewarding the world of Italian audiovisual production abroad by creating a link between Italy and the rest of the world in the AV sector.

MTLA is a company of the Armando Testa Group, the largest Italian communications group, which from its operating base in Hollywood, promotes and manages operations related to the world of entertainment.

Why ITTV FESTIVAL

The escalation of competition in the world of video-on-demand streaming and of OTT platforms and the need for original and international content generated, in 2018, the idea of ​​creating a Festival that is more of a hub, not “just” Awards and red carpets. ITTV is a platform for projecting previews and teasers of new projects, hosting panels, networking and (next year) screenings-tests for the public.

ITTV also offers unique opportunities for encourage and establish operational collaborations with international productions, fostering new relationships for producers, distributors, film commissions, and at the same time promoting opportunities for Italian cities, regions, tourism, specialized banks and Italian companies to affirm their brands in the world.