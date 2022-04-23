ITV releases new drama about Raoul Moat

ITV is making a real crime drama about Raoul Moat, the fugitive at the center of a major police manhunt in Northumbria in 2010.

Produced by World Productions – who brought us popular dramas including Course of action and Vigil – The Hunt for Raoul Moat’shines a light on the human tragedies behind Britain’s biggest manhunt’, told through the eyes of ‘those who sought to bring a violent killer to justice’.

After being released from Durham prison in July 2010, Moat shot and injured ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart and killed her new partner Chris Brown. He also injured police officer David Rathband before killing himself after a tense confrontation with Northumbria Police.

Rathband, who was blinded in the incident, later died by suicide.

David Ratband. Credit: Alamy

The new drama, which has begun filming, focuses on the innocent victims of Moat’s crimes, as well as the police officers who put themselves in the line of fire to catch him and the local reporter who sought to tell the story. ‘story.

A synopsis from ITV says: “ The Hunt at Raoul Moat begins with Moat’s ex-partner, Samantha, piecing together her life after Moat was jailed for assault. He was later released from HMP Durham after serving a four month sentence. Sam has a new boyfriend, Chris, and she’s terrified of Moat’s return.

“Despite serious threats against Sam from inside prison, the former Newcastle goalkeeper is determined to rekindle their relationship. When he realizes that won’t happen, Moat equips himself with a shotgun to take on Sam and his new partner.

Credit: Northumbria Police

Moat evaded police for more than a week, threatening to kill officers and members of the public. During this period, he became a bizarre “anti-hero”, seen by some people as a persecuted victim fighting against the authorities, despite being a killer armed with firearms and explosives.

The new drama is written by novelist and screenwriter Kevin Sampson, who said: “The hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first case of its kind to be covered ‘live’ by the new 24 hour news channels from the UK. Even then, I was interested that Moat was portrayed by some as a “legend” despite the brutality of his crimes.

“In 2022, violence against women remains widespread and too often comes with a victim-blaming agenda. I hope this drama will help condemn this narrative. »

Credit: Alamy