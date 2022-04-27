IV Plenum of the Central Committee approves new Cadre movements › Cuba › Granma

At the beginning of the session of the IV Plenum of the CCPCC, its members approved new movements of cadres, based on the proposals presented by the member of the Political Bureau of the PCC and Secretary of Organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda.

In this sense, Army Corps General Ramón Espinosa Martín was elected as a member of the Political Bureau and the CCPCC, for which an exception was requested from its members, for exceeding the 60 years established in the 8th Congress to integrate these structures. of direction.

When presenting the proposal, Morales Ojeda highlighted his long record of service as a military chief inside and outside of Cuba, his loyalty to the leaders of the Revolution, his exemplary role and ability as a cadres trainer, among many other qualities that would not fit in a summary biographical.

#Cuba At the beginning of the session of the IV Plenum of the CCPCC, important movements of cadres are made, electing General Ramón Espinosa Martín as a member of the Political Bureau and the CCPCC, for which the exception was requested from its members, for being over 60 years old. pic.twitter.com/wFV9xrLijq — Communist Party of Cuba (@PartidoPCC) April 26, 2022

Comrade Yudi Mercedes Rodríguez Hernández was also elected as a member of the CCPCC Secretariat, recently appointed as head of the new Department of Attention to CCPCC Services, created as part of the improvement of the Auxiliary Structure of the CCPCC.

Rodríguez Hernández has extensive experience as a political cadre, with 29 years of work between the Union of Young Communists and the Party, is a member of the Central Committee and a deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power.

Likewise, the following were elected as members of the CCPCC: Division General Ricardo Rigel Tejeda, Chief of the Eastern Army, and the heads of the CCPCC Organization and Cadre Policy departments, Roberto Pérez Jiménez and Humberto Camilo Hernández, respectively.

Osnay Miguel Colina, a young man with a very outstanding career as a cadres of the UJC and the Party, was also elected a member of the CCPCC, currently first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the PCC in Villa Clara.

#Cuba Also elected as a member of the Secretariat of the CCPCC, the comrade @yudi_mercedeswho was recently appointed head of the new CCPCC Services Attention Department, which emerged as part of the improvement of the CCPCC Auxiliary Structure. pic.twitter.com/Kv4i4gehrI — Communist Party of Cuba (@PartidoPCC) April 26, 2022

#Cuba The following were also elected as members of the CCPCC: Division General Ricardo Rigel Tejeda, Chief of the Eastern Army, and the heads of the CCPCC Cadre Organization and Policy departments, @RobertoPrezJim4 Y @HumbertoCHernn2respectively #UnityAndContinuity pic.twitter.com/k2Uj4fno07 — Communist Party of Cuba (@PartidoPCC) April 26, 2022